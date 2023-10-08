Punjab caretakers order jail trials of May 9 suspects





LAHORE, Oct 7: The caretaker government of Punjab has ordered jail trials of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for their alleged role in the May 9 riots in different cities of the province, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Faisalabad.



The home department on Friday issued separate notifications for jail trials in each of the 31 cases registered across the province.





It is easy for the judges to travel to the jail instead of transporting a host of suspects to the courts every day, an official said.



Some critics, however, expressed their apprehensions over the transparency of court proceedings inside the jail, as the media is not given access to cover those trials.



Joint investigation teams formed to probe May 9 cases have already filed challans (charge sheets) with the trial courts in 12 of the 14 cases in Lahore, including one related to the attack on corps commander's house.



Police had declared PTI Chairman Imran Khan and over 900 other party leaders and activists guilty of all the offences added to the FIRs.



According to the cases, party activists attacked military installations, police vehicles, and other public and private properties, including Askari Tower and the Shadman police station, in large numbers. �DAWN



LAHORE, Oct 7: The caretaker government of Punjab has ordered jail trials of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for their alleged role in the May 9 riots in different cities of the province, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Faisalabad.The home department on Friday issued separate notifications for jail trials in each of the 31 cases registered across the province.Sources said the decision has been taken in order to maintain law and order and avoid hassle in bringing the suspects to anti-terrorism courts on an almost daily basis.It is easy for the judges to travel to the jail instead of transporting a host of suspects to the courts every day, an official said.Some critics, however, expressed their apprehensions over the transparency of court proceedings inside the jail, as the media is not given access to cover those trials.Joint investigation teams formed to probe May 9 cases have already filed challans (charge sheets) with the trial courts in 12 of the 14 cases in Lahore, including one related to the attack on corps commander's house.Police had declared PTI Chairman Imran Khan and over 900 other party leaders and activists guilty of all the offences added to the FIRs.According to the cases, party activists attacked military installations, police vehicles, and other public and private properties, including Askari Tower and the Shadman police station, in large numbers. �DAWN