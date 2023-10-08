Video
US is pushing Russia 'toward using' nuclear weapons by arming Ukraine: Lukashenko

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

MINSK, Oct 7: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that by arming Ukraine, the United States is pushing Russia toward using nuclear weapons.

"I am getting the impression - I say again that it is my opinion - that Americans are pushing Russians toward using the most terrifying weapon. They arm Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky and his army and provide long-range missiles.

Even missiles able to fly for 300 km (186 miles)," Lukashenko said during his visit to a military facility in the Brest region.
 
Lukashenko added that if such a missile struck Russian territory, Moscow would have to respond.

"One such attack deep into the Russian territory and the response will be colossal. Otherwise, why do we need these (nuclear) weapons for?," Lukashenko said.

According to him, the fanning of tensions between the countries could lead to a situation when Russia "will take out the red button and put it on the table."

He added that Americans didn't fear for their safety "because they are across the ocean."
Lukashenko's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday it was possible to revoke the ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests.

The day after Putin's comments, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the State Duma Council "will definitely discuss the issue of revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty" at their next meeting.
 
Lukashenko also commented on the uncertain fate of US Congress aid for Ukraine, calling it a signal for Ukraine "to hurry up, expand the scope of the counteroffensive and throw more young men there."

"It is everywhere in the media now. They blame Zelensky for a slow pace in the counteroffensive. The counteroffensive was unsuccessful," Lukashenko said, claiming that "only old men are taking part in the combat."

Lukashenko gave his version of why the US wants Ukraine to speed up the counteroffensive. He claimed US President Joe Biden could use a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield to boost his approval rating.

"Because of the political situation, this war doesn't add to the authority of Biden and the American government. He (Biden) is already losing according to all the polls.

He needs some kind of victory. You need to bring something to the table in order to win," Lukashenko said. �CNN



