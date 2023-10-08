Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

North Korean weightlifters clean up in Hangzhou but won't be at Olympics

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

HANGZHOU, OCT 7: The superheavyweight giants wrap up the Asian Games weightlifting on Saturday but it was the North Koreans' stunning return after four years that raised eyebrows in Hangzhou.

The country that prides itself on shows of strength emerged from a self-imposed Covid exile to capture six gold medals, five silvers and two bronze in weightlifting.
 
Two weeks before the opening ceremony it was unclear if North Korea would show up, having failed to do so at the Tokyo Olympics and last month's weightlifting World Championships in Riyadh.

But they came and they conquered hosts China, who were second in the weightlifting standings with five golds, three silvers and one bronze.

North Korea proclaimed themselves "world leaders" at the sport, after not being seen in competition since December 2019.

"Now North Korea is ahead of us and we need to catch up. We cannot remain in the comfort zone," said China's head coach Wang Guoxin.  

The gold rush raised questions about what the North Korean weightlifters had done while the country's borders were sealed to the outside world because of the pandemic.

Jang Song Nam, manager of the North Korean weightlifting team, said the success was "payback" for their sacrifices over years of Covid isolation.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


North Korean weightlifters clean up in Hangzhou but won't be at Olympics
Swiatek ends Gauff win streak to reach China Open final
Medvedev makes strong Shanghai Masters start
Birmingham fight back to down West Brom in Midlands derby
Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle
Messi could return as Miami enter MLS's last chance saloon
Markram stars as record-setting South Africa blitz Sri Lanka
We allowed Bangladesh spinners to bowl well: Trott


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft