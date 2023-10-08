Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev makes strong Shanghai Masters start

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Medvedev makes strong Shanghai Masters start

Medvedev makes strong Shanghai Masters start

SHANGHAI, OCT 7: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev made a strong start to the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, with his main rival, top seed Carlos Alcaraz, due to launch his campaign later.

Italy's Jannik Sinner is also through after battling through an intense first set -- saving four set points -- against the United States' Marcos Giron.

Medvedev, the world number three, beat Chile's Cristian Garin in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to proceed breezily to the third round.

Garin put up a valiant defence, with several hard-fought rallies inducing gasps from the crowd, but ultimately the 98th-ranked player struggled with the Russian's relentless pace.

"(There's a) long tournament ahead, with a lot of strong players, starting from my next match," said Medvedev at the end.

"But the goal for sure is to try and win this beautiful trophy one more time."

Medvedev won the 2019 title, but for the next three years the tournament was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm definitely happy to be back in Shanghai," he said. "I honestly feel great and I want to stay here as long as possible."

Medvedev is popular with Chinese fans, a chemistry on display when the indoor match was interrupted briefly after a red-and-white butterfly distracted the Russian from serving.

The crowd giggled as he played up his surprise for comic effect, before carefully handing over the insect, which had settled on one of his tennis balls, to great applause.

"I'm a little bit, not scared of insects, but, like, I don't like when they go on me," Medvedev said at a press conference afterwards, though he added it was "perfect for me" upon hearing they were a symbol of good luck in China.

The Russian next plays 26th-ranked Sebastian Korda, who beat him at their last meeting.

"He was very dominant, in a way, and that's how he plays, so it's going to be interesting for me," said Medvedev.

"I'm in a good shape now, so I will try to do better than last time and try to win."

Sinner, who defeated Medvedev in the final of the China Open this week, had a more challenging route to the third round in his Shanghai Masters debut.

The world number four snatched a nail-biting first set 7-6 (9/7), before coming back strong in the second set for a quick 6-2 victory.

"(Giron) is a very, very good player... The first set is never easy, I got lucky a little bit but sometimes you need a bit of luck," Sinner said after the match.

"In the second set I was able to raise the level a bit... so I'm very happy with that."

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also through to the next round after a straightforward job dispatching Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2.

"In the beginning of a tournament, it takes some time to get the pace and rhythm of how things flow," Tsitsipas said.

"I was very confident and very sure of what I was doing and what I was following and it worked out pretty well."

World number two Alcaraz is also in action Saturday, playing France's Gregoire Barrere.

Alcaraz is looking to close the gap on the absent Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings with strong performances in China.
 
But he was disappointed in Beijing by Sinner, who defeated him in the semi-final before going on to beat Medvedev too.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


North Korean weightlifters clean up in Hangzhou but won't be at Olympics
Swiatek ends Gauff win streak to reach China Open final
Medvedev makes strong Shanghai Masters start
Birmingham fight back to down West Brom in Midlands derby
Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle
Messi could return as Miami enter MLS's last chance saloon
Markram stars as record-setting South Africa blitz Sri Lanka
We allowed Bangladesh spinners to bowl well: Trott


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft