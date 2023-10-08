Video
Birmingham fight back to down West Brom in Midlands derby

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

LONDON, OCT 7: Birmingham came back from a goal behind to beat West Brom 3-1 on Friday to leapfrog their local rivals and climb into the Championship play-off places.

Carlos Corberan's Baggies were bidding for a third straight win and took a fifth-minute lead thanks to John Swift's sixth goal of the season at St Andrew's.

But the hosts levelled midway through the first half as Juninho Bacuna netted from the spot after a very controversial penalty was given for a foul by Cedric Kipre on Koji Miyoshi despite it appearing the Birmingham player had slipped without any contact.

That decision turned the game and Dion Sanderson headed home to put the Blues ahead seven minutes before half-time.

West Brom had chances to equalise, with Darnell Furlong going closest when his close-range effort flew narrowly wide.

But Birmingham wrapped up all three points in the 87th minute as Gary Gardner struck an excellent free-kick into the top corner.

The hosts move up to fifth in the early Championship table, as West Brom slip to seventh.    �AFP



