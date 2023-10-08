Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle

Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle

LONDON, OCT 7: Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Saturday.
Guimaraes has been an influential figure in Newcastle's rise since signing from Lyon in January 2022.

The 25-year-old's new deal keeps him tied to the Magpies until at least 2028.
"I'm absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life. I'm so happy here," Guimaraes said.

Guimaraes, who has scored 11 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, swapped Champions League football for a Premier League relegation fight when he arrived on Tyneside.

But he has since helped Eddie Howe's side qualify for the Champions League themselves, with their 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint Germain in the group stage on Wednesday serving as a statement of intent.

"I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it's happening," Guimaraes said.

"We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I'm proud of everyone - the team, the staff, the owners and the fans. The city believes again."

Howe added: "He's such an important player and he's done so well since he joined the club. He's been a huge success since he's been here so I just hope that he can continue in that vein and carry on his success with us.

"I think he epitomises the recent success we've had. He's put in so many good displays, he's very consistent and he's got a great personality off the pitch as well."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


North Korean weightlifters clean up in Hangzhou but won't be at Olympics
Swiatek ends Gauff win streak to reach China Open final
Medvedev makes strong Shanghai Masters start
Birmingham fight back to down West Brom in Midlands derby
Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle
Messi could return as Miami enter MLS's last chance saloon
Markram stars as record-setting South Africa blitz Sri Lanka
We allowed Bangladesh spinners to bowl well: Trott


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft