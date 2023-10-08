Men's cricket team wins bronze in Asiad







Pakistan, who was beaten by Afghanistan in the second semifinal at the same venue on Friday last, faced Bangladesh for the bronze-deciding match that was delayed due to rain.



Being forced to bat first, Pakistan managed only 48 for 1 in five overs before rain interrupted play. Pakistani opener Mirza Baig scored an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls hitting four boundaries and two over boundaries.

As no further play was possible to continue during Pakistan's innings, a revised target of 65 was set for Bangladesh to win from five overs and chasing the target the boys in red and green got off to a flying start and were on course to achieve the target with ease, needing 25 runs from two overs.



However, Pakistani pacer Arshad Iqbal conceded only five runs in the penultimate over and dismissed Afif Hossain (20 runs from 11 balls), leaving Bangladesh requiring 20 runs in the last over.



Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem conceded 16 runs in the first four deliveries but delivered the good when he sent back Yasir Ali who smashed 16-ball off 34 runs with three fours and two sixes.



With Bangladesh needing only four runs from the last ball, Rakibul Hasan struck a boundary to help Bangladesh to clinch the bronze medal.



Arshad of Pakistan was the most successful bowler who picked up three wickets conceding 14 runs from two overs.



On Friday last, Bangladesh failed to reach the final as they suffered a massive nine-wicket defeat to India in the first semifinal.



This was Bangladesh's second bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games, both came from cricket event. The Tigresses earlier beat their Pakistan counterparts by five wickets to win the first bronze medal.



Bangladesh cricket team won gold in the 2010 Guangzhou Asiad and secured bronze in the 2014 Incheon Asiad. �BSS



Bangladesh men's cricket team won bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games cricket event with a nail-biting six-wicket victory over Pakistan in DLS method held at Zhejiang University of technology Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field Stadium on Saturday.Pakistan, who was beaten by Afghanistan in the second semifinal at the same venue on Friday last, faced Bangladesh for the bronze-deciding match that was delayed due to rain.Being forced to bat first, Pakistan managed only 48 for 1 in five overs before rain interrupted play. Pakistani opener Mirza Baig scored an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls hitting four boundaries and two over boundaries.As no further play was possible to continue during Pakistan's innings, a revised target of 65 was set for Bangladesh to win from five overs and chasing the target the boys in red and green got off to a flying start and were on course to achieve the target with ease, needing 25 runs from two overs.However, Pakistani pacer Arshad Iqbal conceded only five runs in the penultimate over and dismissed Afif Hossain (20 runs from 11 balls), leaving Bangladesh requiring 20 runs in the last over.Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem conceded 16 runs in the first four deliveries but delivered the good when he sent back Yasir Ali who smashed 16-ball off 34 runs with three fours and two sixes.With Bangladesh needing only four runs from the last ball, Rakibul Hasan struck a boundary to help Bangladesh to clinch the bronze medal.Arshad of Pakistan was the most successful bowler who picked up three wickets conceding 14 runs from two overs.On Friday last, Bangladesh failed to reach the final as they suffered a massive nine-wicket defeat to India in the first semifinal.This was Bangladesh's second bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games, both came from cricket event. The Tigresses earlier beat their Pakistan counterparts by five wickets to win the first bronze medal.Bangladesh cricket team won gold in the 2010 Guangzhou Asiad and secured bronze in the 2014 Incheon Asiad. �BSS