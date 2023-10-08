Video
Sunday, 8 October, 2023
Asian 14/U Tennis Tourney opens today

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter


With financial support from Bengal Commercial Bank and Bengal Group, Bangladesh Tennis Federation (BTF) is arranging the matches of the Asian 14/U Tennis Tournament-2023 from 9 to 13 October at the National Tennis Complex at Ramna Green in Dhaka.
 
Before that, the tournament will be inaugurated today (Sunday) at 4:00 pm at the same venue.
The state minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will inaugurate the tournament as the chief guest of the inaugural programme on the day.

Jasim Uddin, the vice chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries and the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank will be there as a special

A total of 45 players, 31 boys and 14 girls, from seven countries, have registered to participate in the international meet.

Among the contesters, Bangladesh has registered 22 boys and 10 girls, Hong Kong a boy and a girl, India six boys, South Korea a girl, Saudi Arabia a boy, the United States of America a boy, and finally, Sri Lanka registered two girl tennis players for the five-day-long international tournament.

In the boys' division, Tanvir Mun Tushar (ATF ranking is 146) from Bangladesh is the top seed while Jawad Mohammad Bhuiyan (ATF ranking is 149) from Bangladesh is the second seed.
 
Chiu Kwan Nina Wang (ATF ranking is 58) from Hong Kong is the top seed in the girls' division. Eliza Onadhi Gabriel Kahagalla (ATF ranking is 144) from Sri Lanka is the second seed. Humyrah Haider (ATF ranking is 187) from Bangladesh is the third seed.
 
In this regard, a press meet held at the National Tennis Complex at Ramna in Dhaka on Saturday.




