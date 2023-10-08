BD leather footwear exports fall to five-year low







This decline can be attributed to reduced export orders from the Eurozone, a consequence of the ongoing economic crisis, reports Apparel Resources.



According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau, there was a significant year-on-year decrease of 32.77 per cent in export earnings.

In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the leather footwear industry had achieved exports worth $ 210.96 million.



Even during the challenging period affected by Covid-19 between July and September of FY 2020-21, the industry managed to export goods valued at $ 148.36 million.



Dilip Kajuri, the Chief Financial Officer of Apex Footwear Limited, expressed concern over the negative growth of the leather footwear sector in the new fiscal year, emphasizing the declining trend in export orders even as he noted that Apex's exports had dropped by 58 per cent in September and 37 per cent in August when compared to the same months in the previous year.



Kajuri attributed the continuous decline in export orders to the economic conditions prevailing in the Eurozone, which has been adversely affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Meanwhile, the imposition of a pre-profit source tax of approximately 77 per cent on export-oriented products by the Government has added to the industry's challenges.



Kajuri emphasised the willingness of companies to pay taxes but urged the government to consider measures to keep these businesses viable.



Abdus Samad, Assistant General Manager of Akij Footwear Ltd, mentioned that while their orders remained stable with slow growth, larger companies were struggling due to declining export orders.



Mohammed Nazmul Hassan Sohail, Senior Vice President of the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (Lfmeab), explained that exports had declined as consumers in the Eurozone were hesitant to purchase luxury items such as leather shoes.



He also pointed out that global brands were reluctant to accept locally sourced leather due to the non-functional Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the Savar Tannery Industrial Complex, which lacks a Leather Working Group (LWG) certificate.



Bangladesh's leather footwear industry experienced a notable drop in export earnings, hitting a five-year low at $ 141.83 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.This decline can be attributed to reduced export orders from the Eurozone, a consequence of the ongoing economic crisis, reports Apparel Resources.According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau, there was a significant year-on-year decrease of 32.77 per cent in export earnings.In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the leather footwear industry had achieved exports worth $ 210.96 million.Even during the challenging period affected by Covid-19 between July and September of FY 2020-21, the industry managed to export goods valued at $ 148.36 million.Dilip Kajuri, the Chief Financial Officer of Apex Footwear Limited, expressed concern over the negative growth of the leather footwear sector in the new fiscal year, emphasizing the declining trend in export orders even as he noted that Apex's exports had dropped by 58 per cent in September and 37 per cent in August when compared to the same months in the previous year.Kajuri attributed the continuous decline in export orders to the economic conditions prevailing in the Eurozone, which has been adversely affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Meanwhile, the imposition of a pre-profit source tax of approximately 77 per cent on export-oriented products by the Government has added to the industry's challenges.Kajuri emphasised the willingness of companies to pay taxes but urged the government to consider measures to keep these businesses viable.Abdus Samad, Assistant General Manager of Akij Footwear Ltd, mentioned that while their orders remained stable with slow growth, larger companies were struggling due to declining export orders.Mohammed Nazmul Hassan Sohail, Senior Vice President of the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (Lfmeab), explained that exports had declined as consumers in the Eurozone were hesitant to purchase luxury items such as leather shoes.He also pointed out that global brands were reluctant to accept locally sourced leather due to the non-functional Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the Savar Tannery Industrial Complex, which lacks a Leather Working Group (LWG) certificate.