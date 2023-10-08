Video
latest
Home Business

Nagad to give BMW cars to all BD cricketers if win WC

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, has announced to provide 15 BMW cars as gifts to each player of the national cricket team if Bangladesh wins the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd., made this announcement and expressed the belief that winning the World Cup would be a significant achievement for Bangladesh cricket. "To celebrate such a possible special achievement, we will gift a BMW to each player of the 15-member team.

Nagad has been involved with cricket in Bangladesh for a long time while prominent cricketers like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and currently Mehedi Hasan Miraz have been associated with the brand.

This time the fastest-growing MFS Company is trying to add more colours to their festivities by announcing special gifts for all the cricketers of the national team.

Recently, Nagad released a joint video content featuring Shakib and Tamim, where they encouraged the nation and expressed their desire to bring pride to Bangladesh in the World Cup, said a press release.

The video went on air on Tuesday as the Cricket World Cup was just around the corner. There is a lot of discussion going on online and offline about this content. Through this content, Shakib and Tamim called for raising voice for Bangladesh again with dreams and courage.  

Nagad's Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said he always wanted to be with the national team representing the country.

"Because, we believe, all the cricketers of Bangladesh will play only to make the team champion. I believe that everyone will forget what happened in the past and will now focus on the game. I hope everyone will give their best on the field and play to take home the glory," he noted.

The Nagad managing director also firmly believed that the aspirations of 17 crore people align with the desire to see Shakib and Tamim stay together, play together, and win together.    �BSS



