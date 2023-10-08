Online tax return submission fails as system stays inactive







e-Return system was getting updated in line with the new income tax act.



NBR senior system analyst Kazi Mohammad Ziaul Haque said they were updating the system to align it with the new tax law.

Taxpayers who wanted to submit tax returns now found no way to file online returns or seek help from the Tax Service Centre as both operations remained suspended.



The deadline for return submission by individual taxpayers in financial year 2023-2024 began on July 1 and will end on November 30 and this year there will be no extension of the deadline.



Taxpayers who fail to submit income tax return in time, he/or she will have to pay additional 4 per cent interest on tax liabilities for each month until 24 months and also will not be allowed to get any tax exemption facilities, according to Income Tax Nirdeshika 2023-2024.



Hiron Barua, a private job holder who tried to submit his income tax return online, failed to submit an online return as he was facing systematic crisis in getting access to the NBR e-Return system.



He said he had already registered with e-Return system but it failed to identify his account and asked him for new registration.



'I have been submitting my income tax return manually every year but this time I tried online as I already have an e-Return account to save my time,' he added.



NBR officials said e-Return system was getting updated in line with the new income tax act. NBR senior system analyst Kazi Mohammad Ziaul Haque said they were updating the system to align it with the new tax law.



'IT team of the NBR is always monitoring the system and gradually updating new inputs in the system based on demand and hope the system will be fully functional within a week,' he said.



He said such frequent changes in tax provisions were the major reason for the delay in completing the online tax return forms.



'We have to incorporate a system for auto tax computation in online form, which seems difficult if the legal provisions change frequently by reducing tax rates or amending compliance provisions,' he added.



The NBR introduced the e-Return system in a partial manner with no interconnectivity between source tax deducting authorities which features a number of modules including real-time automated challan (A-Challan).



Last year, some 2,44,481 taxpayers submitted online tax returns, paying Tk 12.2 crore in taxes, out of 3.6 lakh taxpayers who submitted tax returns.



However, direct taxpayers are the most underserved group, as they do not receive any essential services online except for obtaining online taxpayer identification number (TIN).



