

MBL donates agri-machineries at Bauphal



A.S.M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman of MBL handed over the power tillers to the farmers as the chief guest, says a press release. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present as the special guest.



Besides, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, Golam Moula, Head of Barishal Branch, Moudud Ahmed, Head of Bhola Branch, Md. Mosleh Uddin, Head of Patuakhali Branch, Md. Al Mamun, Head of Kalaiya Branch, Md. Alomgir Hussain, incharge of MBL Kalisuri Bazar Upashakha and farmers were also present on the occasion.

Mentionable that previously five power tillers were handed over to farmers of remaining 5 Union of the Upazila on 03 August 2023.



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) gifted agricultural machineries at Bauphal in Patuakhali district. Ten power tillers has been given to farmers of Bauphal, Boga, Dhulia, Naomala, Kanakdia, Surjomoni, Keshobpur, Kachipara, Adabaria and Chandra Dip Union on Saturday from the special CSR fund of the bank.A.S.M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman of MBL handed over the power tillers to the farmers as the chief guest, says a press release. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present as the special guest.Besides, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, Golam Moula, Head of Barishal Branch, Moudud Ahmed, Head of Bhola Branch, Md. Mosleh Uddin, Head of Patuakhali Branch, Md. Al Mamun, Head of Kalaiya Branch, Md. Alomgir Hussain, incharge of MBL Kalisuri Bazar Upashakha and farmers were also present on the occasion.Mentionable that previously five power tillers were handed over to farmers of remaining 5 Union of the Upazila on 03 August 2023.