Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 11:00 AM
Exim Bank holds development confce in Sylhet

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Exim Bank arranged a business development conference with all branch managers, executives and officials of Sylhet region. The conference held at Rose View Hotel, Sylhet recently, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present in the program as chief guest while Sylhet Regional Head of the bank Md. Aktharuzzaman presided over the programme.

Additional Managing Director of the bank Md. Humayun Kabir was present as a special guest and Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the bank Sanjib Chatterjee was also present in the program.

In the speech of the chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed various issues impacting the banking sector. At the same time, he urged to work earnestly to achieve the annual target by ensuring maximum customer service.



