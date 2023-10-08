Video
Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards campaign starts

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Desk

Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards campaign starts

Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards campaign starts

In order to encourage the young minds to be rising as entrepreneur and bringing the emerging talents in the front line, a campaign has been started in Bangladesh for the students to compete the 'Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA)'.

Bangladesh chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), an international organization, has started the campaign recently in the universities.

In collaboration with NSUStart-up Next & YES (Young Entrepreneurs' Society), the recent program was held at the NSU campus. The program started with the welcome speech by Senior Lecturer Mirza M Ferdous.

He encouraged the students about building the mind setup of being entrepreneur and assured that the department of School of Business and clubs will guide the necessary paths & provide resources to student entrepreneurs in their future ventures.

Md Zia Uddin, Chairman of AFC Ltd and also President of the EO-Bangladesh for 2023-24 session, introduced EO&EO Bangladesh to the audience and Sadat Omi, Director Elson Consumer Products Ltd and also Chair of GSEA Bangladesh for 2023-24 session talked about GSEA&GSEA Bangladesh.

Farian Yusuf, the ex-Presidents of EO-Bangladesh, and Zareen Mahmud Hosein, Director of Shasha Denim Ltd also energized the students with their speech. Many EO Bangladesh members attended the event as well.

Earlier EO Bangladesh arranged this similar campaign in RISE, BUET on 5th September, and DIU on 12th September. The upcoming campaigns will take place atDU, ULAB, UIU, BRAC, NUB, IUB,& few other places.

To inform the student entrepreneurs about the competition, the registration's deadline of this competition is till 7th November2023,and the application links is gsea.org/apply.

The chapter's grand finale will be inmid-January in 2024. The winning prize money is Tk 3 lakh of the Bangladesh Chapter, and the global winning prize is $50 thousand for 1st place, $20 thousand for 2nd place and $10 thousand for third place.



« PreviousNext »

