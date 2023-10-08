

Astha Life Insurance celebrates its 4th anniversary



On Thursday, the day was celebrated at the head office of Astha Life with the arrival and speech of chief and special guests, presentation of crest, inauguration of new logo, slogan, Islamic window, new website, mobile app and new products as well as distribution of awards in various categories to the officers and employees of Astha Life family.



The anniversary was also celebrated with cake cutting, game segments and a grand cultural programme, says a press release.

Although the business journey of Astha Life started amid the severe outbreak of Covid-19 and various adversities, the organization is working relentlessly with the commitment of 'new type of insurance' to restore the reliability and trust of the common people towards life insurance, under the efficient leadership and direction of the Chief of Army Staff.



The company has also added a different dimension to the insurance industry of Bangladesh by contributing as an emerging role model smart life insurance company by setting a rare example through commitment of trust, discipline, compliance, transparency and accountability.



Astha Life's modern and quality ensuring marketing, attractive and innovative insurance plan formulation, branding for mass promotion, strategic business planning, continuous research and development, follow-up of due diligence process, formulation of sustainable practices and long-term safe investment plans, stakeholder management and insurance development and control has catapulted the organization to achieve new heights of excellence and has set benchmarks for continuous development.



It should also be noted that Astha Life Insurance Company is uncompromising in following the rules and regulations of regulatory compliance.



Astha Life has been able to create a positive life fund in a very short period, ensure claim acceptance rate of 99.5% with settlement of insurance claims within 05 working days, renewal rate of more than 80% and payment of BDT 8 lakh as settlement against raised claims with only 1-day old life insurance policy, which is unprecedented in the industry.



Also, Astha Life has been in a remarkable position with regards to keeping the cost of running the operation within the permissible limits as per the Insurance Act.



The anniversary program was conducted by the Chief Executive Officer of Astha Life Insurance Company Limited Brigadier General Md. Anwar Shafiq (retd), NDC, PSC, MPhil, PhD. Apart from the head office, Aastha Life's other regional offices across the country celebrated the anniversary at the same time.



