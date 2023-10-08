Customers may win air tickets in ShareTrip's Cricket WC campaign







This marks the first time ShareTrip has collaborated with such esteemed culinary establishments including Chef's Table, Courtside, ChefMate Lounge, Burgerita, The Arrosto, and Friolento to enhance the World Cup experience for its users.



Air Astra, a newcomer in the aviation sector, joined as the official airline partner for this campaign, says a press release.

The campaign has begun on Friday and continue until November 19, 2023. Travellers will get a golden opportunity to win incredible prizes, including air tickets, hotel stays, and much more, all thanks to this exciting campaign.



The campaign comprises two segments, both online and offline. In the online segment, ShareTrip is arranging a "Guess and Comment to Win Contest" on their Facebook page.



Participants will be required to make accurate match predictions for 12 consecutive games. Those with the highest number of correct guesses will be crowned as the winners.



Meanwhile, the offline part of the campaign will feature thrilling activities hosted at the partnering restaurants. Participants who achieve the highest scores in these activities will be eligible to get fantastic prizes from ShareTrip.



ShareTrip partnered with six renowned restaurants in Dhaka and Chattogram for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.This marks the first time ShareTrip has collaborated with such esteemed culinary establishments including Chef's Table, Courtside, ChefMate Lounge, Burgerita, The Arrosto, and Friolento to enhance the World Cup experience for its users.Air Astra, a newcomer in the aviation sector, joined as the official airline partner for this campaign, says a press release.The campaign has begun on Friday and continue until November 19, 2023. Travellers will get a golden opportunity to win incredible prizes, including air tickets, hotel stays, and much more, all thanks to this exciting campaign.The campaign comprises two segments, both online and offline. In the online segment, ShareTrip is arranging a "Guess and Comment to Win Contest" on their Facebook page.Participants will be required to make accurate match predictions for 12 consecutive games. Those with the highest number of correct guesses will be crowned as the winners.Meanwhile, the offline part of the campaign will feature thrilling activities hosted at the partnering restaurants. Participants who achieve the highest scores in these activities will be eligible to get fantastic prizes from ShareTrip.