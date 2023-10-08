Video
Osstem Implant hosts seminar on dental solution in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

Osstem Implant, a globally recognised leader in dental implant technology headquartered in South Korea, successfully organized a groundbreaking seminar in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

This event stands as a significant milestone in Osstem Implant's continued expansion into the Bangladeshi dental industry.

On Friday, dental professionals from both local and international communities convened at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka. The seminar provided a comprehensive platform for in-depth discussions on cutting-edge dental implant techniques and technological advancements, says a press release.

Speaking at the event, Park Young Sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea praised Bangladesh's remarkable social and economic progress and said South Korea is very happy to become a partner with the progress.

He thanked the Osstem Implant for organizing such a gala event as it will help cement trade ties between the two nations.

"Osstem Implant is very committed to innovations and introducing advanced dental implant technology," said the ambassador wishing the company's successful operations in Bangladesh.

Jongwon Kim, Managing Director, Osstem Implant Bangladesh said, "Osstem Implant is honored to have organized this remarkable meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, uniting dental professionals from diverse backgrounds."

"This event signifies our dedication to advancing dental implant technology and promoting camaraderie in the industry. We eagerly anticipate the ongoing expansion of our efforts in Bangladesh, as we strive to enhance oral healthcare in this region and worldwide."

Other distinguished guests and esteemed luminaries in the field of dentistry graced the event with their presence. Among those in attendance were Dr. Mosharraf Hossain Khandkar, Director General of Medical Education & Health Manpower Development, Dr. Humayun Kabir Bulbul, Principal of Dhaka Dental College, Dr. Md. Borhan Uddin Howlader, Director of Dhaka Dental College & Hospital.

Professor Park Chang Joo of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Division, Department of Dentistry, College of Medicine, Hanyang University, Seoul, Korea presented the keynote speaker.

Osstem Implant continues to be at the forefront of dental innovation, fostering collaborative learning, and sharing knowledge with the global dental community.

This seminar signifies Osstem Implant's commitment to advancing dental solutions and enhancing the quality of dental care in Bangladesh.



