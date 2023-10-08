Video
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 10:59 AM
Home Business

StanChart helps fans cheer on The Tigers in Cricket WC

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in full swing, Standard Chartered is excited to help clients and customers make the most of the fun-filled cricket season.

Accordingly Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has joined hands with several popular dining, lifestyle, and electronics brands, says a press release.

Cricket is best enjoyed with friends and family. To help make the shared experience even more joyous, Standard Chartered is partnering with Crimson Cup to host match screenings at 10 of the coffee house's outlets.

Throughout the Cricket World Cup, customers will also be able to enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Coffee at Crimson Cup during match time. The Bank has also set-up photobooths and has organised dining discounts of up to 20% off at top restaurants and eateries across the city.

A number of discounts, cashback offers, and EMI at 0% interest will also be available when purchasing television and other electronics from 11 select retail partners.

To help customers truly enjoy the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is enabling the cashless lifestyle with great discounts and benefits - making the shopping experience easy, and convenient.



