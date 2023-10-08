Robi holds special celebration for the Tigers

Video
Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

Robi has organized a special program- "The Red Wave-Cheers for BD Cricket Team" to show support for the National Cricket Team as the World Cup tournament gets underway.

Under the ongoing campaign- "Jani Bangladesh, Parbe Tumio", this special celebration program was organized to spread the winning attitude of the Tigers among everyone in the society, says a press release.

Starting from Robi Corporate Office in Gulshan-1 to Gulshan-2, both sides of the road were decorated part of "The Red Wave-Cheers for BD Cricket Team" celebration program.

Alongside Robi employees, people on the street also joined in the celebration at eight spots in the Gulshan Avenue.

A similar event was organized at Chattogram CRB area with the participation of common people and Robi employees.

Daylong exciting flashmob performance will be held in these spots and people on the street will be allowed to write their best wishes for the Tigers on a specially made graffiti wall.

This graffiti wall will then be on display for a week to garner emotion of the cricket loving people of the country.

All Robi employees, including the CEO and the whole senior management expressed their support and encouragement for the Tigers through this initiative.

Robi CEO Rajeev Sethi said: "This celebration indicates our strong commitment to back our Tigers in the world cup tournament. We feel proud to have been able to stand by our cricketing heroes through this celebration today."

Robi Axiata Limited unveiled its World Cup theme song- "Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio", sung by popular band- Arthohin, for the Bangladeshi cricket fans on Sunday, 1st October. In order to set this popular song as GunGun tune, customers need to dial *28466*807#.

My Robi app will live-stream the ICC World Cup matches in partnership with the country's leading sports OTT platform, Rabbithole. Cricket fans may avail the service through My Robi app on subscription basis.

Robi's association with cricket goes back a long way. The company had been the sponsor of the National Cricket team for several years (2015- 2017).

Besides, through organizing the Fast Bowler Hunt contest, Robi had helped to find the celebrated fast bowler, Ebadot, who plays for the national team now.



