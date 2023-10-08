Huawei named leader in 2023 Magic Quadrant







Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in fast-growing markets - Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers, says a press release.



Huawei's primary storage has made significant improvements over 2022, especially in four aspectsn namely Ultimate Reliability, Multi-cloud Ecosystem, Data Resilience and AIOps Intelligent Management.

Huawei's primary storage provides a geo-redundant 4DC disaster recovery (DR) solution that runs on gateway-free active-active design and cross-site asynchronous replication, to deliver 99.99999% reliability and improve resource utilization of the DR centre.



With the perspective of ensuring Data Resilience, Huawei storage ensures applications are seamlessly protected across the industry's mainstream container platforms, be it Kubernetes, OpenShift, or Rancher, delivering a cloud-native foundation while supporting data backup and tiering to clouds to facilitate implementation and operations of enterprise cloud strategies.



Meanwhile, Huawei storage also delivers multilayer ransomware protection (MRP), the industry's first technology using ransomware detection, storage encryption, Air Gap, secure snapshots, and WORM, etc.



Huawei DME intelligent data management platform runs on a three-layer AI architecture to monitor resources on a single page and deliver capabilities like service provisioning, intelligent O&M, and data management.



Huawei OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage has expanded its businesses scope across 150 countries and regions in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, etc., and delivered services for customers in fields like finance, carriers, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public affairs.



