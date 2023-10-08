Tablet Xiaomi Pad 6 unveiled







The new Xiaomi Pad 6 features a slim unibody design, 33W fast charging, and Dolby Atmos-supported sound with flagship-level performance for both professional work and entertainment.



In Bangladesh Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity from 6 October across authorized Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The price of the Pad will be BDT 42,999, says a press release.

Weighing only 490g, the highly resilient unibody of Xiaomi Pad 6 is made with an ultra-slim 6.51mm bezel. In Bangladesh, the device will be available in a stunning Gravity Gray color.



The Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with an impressive 11-inch WQHD+ display featuring a 144Hz 7-level variable refresh rate, ensuring it showcases fine details and encourages creative expression. Its 2880 x 1800 display resolution delivers ultra-accurate colors and sharp, clear images.



Designed to facilitate productivity anywhere and anytime, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform, paired with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, ensuring robust and energy-efficient performance for various tasks, be it work, study, or daily activities. It has the ability to handle large files, intense gaming, and 4K video editing.



Featuring a 13MP rear camera and quad stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos, the Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an unparalleled audiovisual experience. The device comes with additional features, including support for a keyboard and Xiaomi Smart pen, both of which need to be purchased separately.



With an 8840mAh (typ) high-capacity battery its users can seamlessly work from home, attend meetings, or travel for business.



