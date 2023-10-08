Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tablet Xiaomi Pad 6 unveiled

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

Renowned global technology brand, Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6. This cutting-edge addition to the Xiaomi Pad series is set to make a significant impact in the Bangladeshi market.

The new Xiaomi Pad 6 features a slim unibody design, 33W fast charging, and Dolby Atmos-supported sound with flagship-level performance for both professional work and entertainment.

In Bangladesh Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity from 6 October across authorized Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The price of the Pad will be BDT 42,999, says a press release.

Weighing only 490g, the highly resilient unibody of Xiaomi Pad 6 is made with an ultra-slim 6.51mm bezel. In Bangladesh, the device will be available in a stunning Gravity Gray color.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with an impressive 11-inch WQHD+ display featuring a 144Hz 7-level variable refresh rate, ensuring it showcases fine details and encourages creative expression. Its 2880 x 1800 display resolution delivers ultra-accurate colors and sharp, clear images.

Designed to facilitate productivity anywhere and anytime, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform, paired with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, ensuring robust and energy-efficient performance for various tasks, be it work, study, or daily activities. It has the ability to handle large files, intense gaming, and 4K video editing.

Featuring a 13MP rear camera and quad stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos, the Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an unparalleled audiovisual experience. The device comes with additional features, including support for a   keyboard and Xiaomi Smart pen, both of which need to be purchased separately.

With an 8840mAh (typ) high-capacity battery its users can seamlessly work from home, attend meetings, or travel for business.

In Bangladesh Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity from 6 October across authorized Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The price of the Pad will be BDT 42,999.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US auto workers’ union holds off on strike expansion
Rosatom creates awareness in Iswardi schools ahead of nuclear fuel handover
BD leather footwear exports fall to five-year low
Nagad to give BMW cars to all BD cricketers if win WC
Online tax return submission fails as system stays inactive
MBL donates agri-machineries at Bauphal
Exim Bank holds development confce in Sylhet
RISC-V chip tech emerges a new front in US-China tech war


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft