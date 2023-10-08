

UCB Investment celebrates its 3-year milestone



The company also celebrated its remarkable achievements of three awards for being the "Best Investment Bank" i.e.: FinanceAsia Awards, Euromoney Awards for Excellence, and Asia Money Awards in 2023, which serve as a testament to UCB Investment's exceptional performance and commitment to excellence, says a press release.



The daylong celebration was held at UCB PLC Headquarters in the presence of Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO, United Commercial Bank PLC, Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Ltd and senior management team from both UCB PLC and UCBIL.

From its inception, UCBIL embarked on its journey with a commitment to providing 360o services that encompass all facets of investment banking.



In the span of just three years, the company has made significant contributions to the growth of the bond market, initial public offerings (IPOs), rights offerings, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals.



UCBIL's highly skilled team of investment banking professionals has worked tirelessly to provide creative and effective solutions to its esteemed clients.



As UCB Investment Limited marks its three-year milestone, it looks forward to continued growth, innovation, and service excellence in the years to come, contributing to the progress of the investment banking sector and the broader community.



