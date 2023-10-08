Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UCB Investment celebrates its 3-year milestone

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

UCB Investment celebrates its 3-year milestone

UCB Investment celebrates its 3-year milestone

UCB Investment Limited (UCBIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB PLC), celebrated its three-year anniversary recently.

The company also celebrated its remarkable achievements of three awards for being the "Best Investment Bank" i.e.: FinanceAsia Awards, Euromoney Awards for Excellence, and Asia Money Awards in 2023, which serve as a testament to UCB Investment's exceptional performance and commitment to excellence, says a press release.

The daylong celebration was held at UCB PLC Headquarters in the presence of Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO, United Commercial Bank PLC, Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Ltd and senior management team from both UCB PLC and UCBIL.

From its inception, UCBIL embarked on its journey with a commitment to providing 360o services that encompass all facets of investment banking.

In the span of just three years, the company has made significant contributions to the growth of the bond market, initial public offerings (IPOs), rights offerings, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals.

UCBIL's highly skilled team of investment banking professionals has worked tirelessly to provide creative and effective solutions to its esteemed clients.

As UCB Investment Limited marks its three-year milestone, it looks forward to continued growth, innovation, and service excellence in the years to come, contributing to the progress of the investment banking sector and the broader community.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US auto workers’ union holds off on strike expansion
Rosatom creates awareness in Iswardi schools ahead of nuclear fuel handover
BD leather footwear exports fall to five-year low
Nagad to give BMW cars to all BD cricketers if win WC
Online tax return submission fails as system stays inactive
MBL donates agri-machineries at Bauphal
Exim Bank holds development confce in Sylhet
RISC-V chip tech emerges a new front in US-China tech war


Latest News
Couple, minor child burnt in N'ganj gas leak fire
Multiple quakes in Afghanistan kills 'about 120'
India and Australia commence campaigns with blockbuster clash
Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ for 3 consecutive days
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
South Africa clinch 102-run victory against Sri Lanka
Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions
Motorcyclist killed in Moulvibazar road mishap
Younger son 'involved in murder of father' remanded
Supreme Court operation resumes Sunday after vacation
Most Read News
Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh
State appeals to extend Adilur, Elan's jail term
Miraz thanks Shakib after being Player of the Match
Shakib overtakes his 'sir'
Soft opening of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Bangladesh to become int'l aviation hub for its location: PM
Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156
The Obstacle Is the Way
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft