Sunday, 8 October, 2023
Bioxin opens Bogura branch

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bioxin opens Bogura branch

Bioxin opens Bogura branch

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals has started operations in Bogura district.

Actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim along with Bio-Xin CEO Muhammad Zahidul Hoque inaugurated the fourteenth branch of ZY Plaza in Jaleswaritola in Bogura recently, said a press release on Saturday.

Social media influencers -- Ishyaa Tahsin, Sabuj Ayat, Sarwar Sadia, Jannat Life and Anika Jesy were also present on the occasion attended the Biogene event.

On the occasion of the inauguration, customers will get up to 50 percent discount on skincare treatments and up to 70 percent discount on all dermocosmetics only at the Bogura branch.

Bioxin CEO Muhammad Zahidul Hoque said Bogra is one of the famous and populous cities of Bangladesh. Everyone in this city is very beauty conscious.

"Keeping this huge demand in mind, Bioxin Cosmeceuticals has opened a new horizon of beauty practice for the people of Bogura," he said.

Currently, Bioxin has operations in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Sylhet and Dhaka with European cosmetics and premium treatments.



