

Singer launches world cup campaign with offer of TV for free



Apart from that, customers purchasing TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Microwave Oven will get a Free Fan Jersey along with ensured discounts. The Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh MHM Fairoz formally announced the launch of the campaign, says a press release.



Sales Director, Kazi Rafiqul Islam, Marketing Director, Shabbir Hossain and leaders of the sales and marketing team were present during the launching event recently.

During the launching event the Managing Director and CEO, Fairoz said, 'Singer is celebrating this world cup season with the consumers by offering lucrative benefits, not only in TV segment but also in other major appliances. Despite the challenging market situations, Singer promises to serve its consumers' needs with high quality product, warranty and nationwide reach.'



In the precursor to launching the Singer Red S Deal DouRun campaign, Singer created hype and consumer engagement in the social media. Singer officialfacebookpage followers were asked to send wishes for the Bangladesh team under 'Wish N Win' campaign. Within 48 hours Singer received more than 83 thousand engagements.



Anjan Roy's entry was selected as the best wish and he won a 43" Singer Primax TV. Singer designed two Fan jerseys incorporating the wish in the second phase of the pre-hype. Under the 'Vote N Win' campaign, the jersey designs were posted on facebook and users were asked to vote for their favorite jersey design.



With 22 thousand votes for one of the designs, Singer selected the first voter Ms. Ishrat Jahan Ema as the winner who won a 32" Singer Smart TV. Singer is offering the Fan favorite Jersey with the wish 'EgiyeJaoEkhoni (Go Ahead Now)' as a free gift with the purchase of TV, Refrigerator, Washing machine and Microwave Oven.



On top of the lucrative discounts and free gifts, Singer is offering easy installment scheme of0% interest up to 12 months. Consumers can avail the offer from any Singer outlet across Bangladesh. Moreover, they can order online from www.singerbd.com and get free home delivery of their purchased items.



