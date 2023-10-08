

Miss World BD now brand ambassador for BGMEA



Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, in this regard said, "In an eventful journey spanning 50 years, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in securing a prestigious position in the world. However, outdated and misconceived perceptions of Bangladesh still persist, often portrayed negatively."



He further stated, "The time has come to change these perceptions and replace the outdated, negative image of Bangladesh with a true reflection of our achievements, strengths, and immense potential."

Faruque said Bangladesh is renowned as the world's second-largest garment exporter. "But, we have so much more to showcase. I call upon every Bangladeshi to come forward and make efforts to present Bangladesh in the best light from their respective positions."



These remarks were made when Miss World Bangladesh Rafah Nanjeba Torsa paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara recently, said a press release.



During the meeting, they had discussions about how Torsa could further collaborate with BGMEA to represent Bangladesh on the global stage, effectively promoting the country and the readymade garment industry.



She also briefed the BGMEA President about her representation of Bangladesh and its readymade garment industry at the Ladakh International Fashion Runway in Ladakh, India.



This international fashion show, held at the world's highest motorable road at an elevation of 19024 feet 'Umling-la', has set a remarkable world record as it has been included in 'Guinness Book of World Records' on September 28, 2023.



Miss World Bangladesh Rafah Nanjeba Torsa proudly represented Bangladesh in this prestigious event.



This Guinness World record by Torsa marks as its first Guinness World record in fashion industry for Bangladesh Expressing her gratitude, Torsa thanked BGMEA for its support in her participation in the fashion show in Ladakh.



BGMEA presented Torsa some specially designed fashionwear blending fashion with Bangladeshi heritage materials like Jamdani and Muslin for the fashion runway in Ladakh.



She remarked, "I feel immensely proud to represent Bangladesh on theinternational fashion runway, which is a part of the G20 Summit. I am thankful to BGMEA for the support it extended, which has helped and inspired me to represent Bangladesh in the fashion runway with pride."



BGMEA also supported Rafah to represent Bangladesh in the World Miss University (WMU) beauty pageant competition, a Seoul-based beauty pageant established in 1986 to celebrate and promote the United Nations' recognition of the International Year of Peace, where Rafah won best speech amidst 108 countries, bringing pride for Bangladesh and BGMEA.



The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has forged its collaboration with Miss World Bangladesh, Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, as brand ambassador to promote Bangladesh on the global stage.Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, in this regard said, "In an eventful journey spanning 50 years, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in securing a prestigious position in the world. However, outdated and misconceived perceptions of Bangladesh still persist, often portrayed negatively."He further stated, "The time has come to change these perceptions and replace the outdated, negative image of Bangladesh with a true reflection of our achievements, strengths, and immense potential."Faruque said Bangladesh is renowned as the world's second-largest garment exporter. "But, we have so much more to showcase. I call upon every Bangladeshi to come forward and make efforts to present Bangladesh in the best light from their respective positions."These remarks were made when Miss World Bangladesh Rafah Nanjeba Torsa paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara recently, said a press release.During the meeting, they had discussions about how Torsa could further collaborate with BGMEA to represent Bangladesh on the global stage, effectively promoting the country and the readymade garment industry.She also briefed the BGMEA President about her representation of Bangladesh and its readymade garment industry at the Ladakh International Fashion Runway in Ladakh, India.This international fashion show, held at the world's highest motorable road at an elevation of 19024 feet 'Umling-la', has set a remarkable world record as it has been included in 'Guinness Book of World Records' on September 28, 2023.Miss World Bangladesh Rafah Nanjeba Torsa proudly represented Bangladesh in this prestigious event.This Guinness World record by Torsa marks as its first Guinness World record in fashion industry for Bangladesh Expressing her gratitude, Torsa thanked BGMEA for its support in her participation in the fashion show in Ladakh.BGMEA presented Torsa some specially designed fashionwear blending fashion with Bangladeshi heritage materials like Jamdani and Muslin for the fashion runway in Ladakh.She remarked, "I feel immensely proud to represent Bangladesh on theinternational fashion runway, which is a part of the G20 Summit. I am thankful to BGMEA for the support it extended, which has helped and inspired me to represent Bangladesh in the fashion runway with pride."BGMEA also supported Rafah to represent Bangladesh in the World Miss University (WMU) beauty pageant competition, a Seoul-based beauty pageant established in 1986 to celebrate and promote the United Nations' recognition of the International Year of Peace, where Rafah won best speech amidst 108 countries, bringing pride for Bangladesh and BGMEA.