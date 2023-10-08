Video
HSIA 3rd terminal to boost BD image: JICA

Published : Sunday, 8 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Correspondent

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative in Bangladesh Office Chiguchi Tomohide said Terminal 3 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) will bring positive changes about impressions of Bangladesh and thereby significantly contribute to the economic development of the country.

Chiguchi Tomohide was speaking at the soft opening ceremony of HSIA Terminal 3 on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest while  Md. Mahbub Ali, State Minister, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Md. Mokammel Hossain, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Air Vice Marshall M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh also attended the event.

JICA Chief said on this occasion that "Terminal 3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport funded by JICA �.. will be the new gateway of international standard, will make drastic transformation in the aviation sector of Bangladesh by increasing the capacity to more than double,"

Komura Masahiro, Parliamentary Vice-Minister, Foreign Affairs of Japan; Atsushi Uehara, Vice-Minister, Transport, Tourism, and International Affairs, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism of Japan; IWAMA Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh; and chief  JICA representative ICHIGUCHI Tomohide. Other official representatives from JICA were also present in the event.   

The project was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under Official Development Assistance Loans (ODA Loans) of

It was planned to expand the airport's capacity, convenience, and safety to meet the evolving aviation demand and to promote Bangladesh's economic growth.

The project includes construction of Terminal 3, a cargo terminal, and related facilities. Terminal 3 consists of three floors above ground and one below, with a total floor area of 230,000m�. The passenger handling capacity of the terminal 3 is 12 million people annually.

The first tranche of the Loan Agreement between JICA and the government of Bangladesh was signed in June 2017 and the second tranche was signed in August 2020.

The total cost of the project was approximately 264,457 million Japanese Yen. It is expected to cover more than 70 percent of the total cost of HSIA Terminal 3 by JICA ODA Loans.

The contractor for the project is the Joint Venture of Mitsubishi Corporation, Fujita, and Samsung C&T Corporation (one package for the entire civil works).

The consultant of the project includes Joint Venture of Nippon Koei, Oriental Consultants Global, and others.



