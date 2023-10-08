Agriculture Ministry opposes plan to import potato







As a result, the Ministry of Commerce could not allow businessman to import potatoes.



A senior official of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) told UNB on Saturday on condition of not disclosing his identity that Bangladesh has enough potato in stock to meet the demand of domestic consumers for the next two months or more time, so there is no need to import potatoes.

The official said new potato varieties will be starting to arrive in the market at the end of November.



Sources at the DAE said that early varieties of potato has been cultivated in some areas of Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, and Panchagarh districts.



The DAE has a preparation to bring early varieties potato from these districts to the market in full swing in the last week of November. �UNB



The Ministry of Agriculture gave an opinion opposing the plan of importing potatoes aiming to control price in the domestic market.As a result, the Ministry of Commerce could not allow businessman to import potatoes.A senior official of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) told UNB on Saturday on condition of not disclosing his identity that Bangladesh has enough potato in stock to meet the demand of domestic consumers for the next two months or more time, so there is no need to import potatoes.The official said new potato varieties will be starting to arrive in the market at the end of November.Sources at the DAE said that early varieties of potato has been cultivated in some areas of Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, and Panchagarh districts.The DAE has a preparation to bring early varieties potato from these districts to the market in full swing in the last week of November. �UNB