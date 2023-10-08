Bangladesh knitwear export outperforms woven product shipments







This robust performance was reported by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) in comparison to the same period in the preceding fiscal year whereas in contrast, exports of woven garments saw a more modest increase of 4.97 per cent year-on-year during July-September, reaching a total of $ 4.85 billion, compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, reports Apparel Resources.



For the July-September quarter, the aggregate exports of Readymade Garments (RMG) reached a commendable $ 11.61 billion.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, Bangladesh achieved remarkable success by exporting garment items worth $ 46.99 billion, showcasing a substantial year-on-year growth of 10.27 per cent even if knitwear shipments particularly stood out, with a growth rate of 10.87 per cent, reaching a total of $ 25.73 billion.



Meanwhile, exports of woven garments grew by 9.56 per cent year-on-year, reaching an impressive US $ 21.25 billion.



For the ongoing fiscal year, the export target for knitwear shipments has been set at $ 28.43 billion, surpassing the target of $ 23.84 billion set for woven items.



One noteworthy development is the local spinners' increased efficiency in supplying raw materials for the knitwear sector within a shorter timeframe.



This improvement has been in response to international clothing retailers and brands compressing lead times from 90-120 days to 45-60 days due to heightened competition.



Another influential factor is the evolving global fashion landscape, driven by climate change, resulting in shorter winters and longer summers in Europe.



This shift in weather patterns has led to a preference for casual attire over formal clothing, driven by comfort and lifestyle changes. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for items such as leggings, jeggings, and athleisure wear.



