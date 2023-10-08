

Strong SME ecosystem needed to boost export capacity: DCCI Prez



The seminar titled "Improving export capabilities of SMEs: succeeding globally upon LDC graduation was attended by Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, as chief guest at Westin Dhaka on Saturday..



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar emphasized on the need to take preparation to face challenges as exporters including SME sector will face tariff ranging from 8 percent to 16 percent after LDC graduation.

However, the country has a very strong SME base contributing 28 percent to the GDP, 45 percent manufacturing value addition and account for 90 percent of the jobs in private sector.



He suggested to redefining SME definition by excluding 'Medium' businesses as medium are largely privileged. He also asked banks to provide SME tailored export financing like credit insurance, export development fund, working capital loan to address export related financial challenges.



He also underscored the importance of having a central SME database with updated information. He also endorsed foreign investment, easy technology transfer and cluster development for export-oriented SMEs.



Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, said SMEs of Bangladesh are resilient enough contributing more than 30 percent of GDP. Still this sector has various challenges and hoped policymakers will try to address these issues to solve the existing problems.



We can also give them a One Stop Services so that they can avail all required services from one place and for that we need to take coordinated efforts.



Women entrepreneurs can also take up to taka 10 lakh loan collateral free and suggested lowering customs duty for import of SMEs related raw materials, she said.



Ambassador of Canada to Bangladesh Dr. Lilly Nicholes. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Essa Yousef Alduhailan spoke on the occasion.



Dr. SelimRaihan, Executive Director, in his key note paper said Bangladesh's SMEs face few challenges like capacity constraints, lack of policies and regulatory issues, financing, infrastructure and skills gap.



He also said import tariff for SMEs in Bangladesh need to be lowered and urged faster customs and trade regulations for conducive and investment friendly tariff regime, consistent tax rates, predictable policy regime and stable macro-economic situation.



Kohinoor Yeasmin, CEO of Tarango, Rezbin Begum, MD, People's Leather Industry, AFM Asif, CEO Bengal Meat Processing industries Ltd and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Md. Kabir Ahmed took part as panel discussants.



DCCI senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir Arman and vice President Md. JunaedIbna Ali were also present on the occasion.



