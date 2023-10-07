2 ASIs attached over ex-ACC official's death in custody







CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6: The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) took action on Thursday by suspending two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) from Chandgaon Police Station in connection with the death of former ACC official Sayed Mohammad Shahidullah.Shahidullah passed away while in police custody on Tuesday night.An order regarding the suspension was signed by MA Masud, additional commissioner (admin and finance), on Thursday. The two ASIs in question are Md Yousuf Ali and Md ATM Sohel Rana.Spina Rani, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-PR) of CMP, confirmed the development and informed that both officers have been assigned to CMP Dampara police line.It is worth noting that Md Yousuf and Md ATM Rana had arrested Shahidullah and brought him to Chandgaon Police Station on Tuesday night.Nafis Shahid, the son of Shahidullah, has raised concerns, asserting that his father's detention was questionable, as the police did not produce any arrest warrant.He added, "Police officials in plainclothes picked up my father, who is a cardiac patient, from our house at around 11:00 pm.Immediately, my uncles rushed to the police station with my father's medicine and inhaler. Later, when they reached there, they found the entrance of the police station was locked. Later, my father was taken to the hospital around 12:00 am."Previously, Khairul Islam, the Officer-in-Charge of Chandgaon Police Station, stated that Shahidullah was promptly taken to Parkview Hospital within 15 minutes of his arrest when he fell ill. He asserted that no misconduct occurred while Shahidullah was in police custody.The deceased, Mohammad Shahidullah, aged 63, had served as the deputy director of Chattogram Integrated Office-2 of the ACC and retired in 2007.