Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:26 AM
Asad Chy to be buried in Canada

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Eminent poet Asad Chowdhury, who passed away in Canada, will be laid to rest in the North American country, according to his family.

His funeral prayer is scheduled to take place at the Nugget Mosque in Toronto on Friday. Following the prayer service, his body will be placed inside the mosque for half an hour, allowing everyone to pay their final respects.

Chowdhury will then be buried at the Duffin Meadows cemetery in Pickering.

"None of his family members reside in Bangladesh, so they want him to be buried in Canada," said Nadim Iqbal, the poet's son-in-law.

Chowdhury passed away on Thursday at Lake Ridge Hospital in Canada's Oshawa after spending three weeks in the critical care unit. His sons and daughter currently reside in Canada.

Born on Feb 11, 1943, Chowdhury gained fame with his debut anthology, 'Tabak Dewa Paan'. He was honoured with the Bangla Academy Award in 1987 and the Ekushey Padak in 2013.    �bdnews24.com



