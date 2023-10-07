Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away

Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away

Elderly  journalist Shilbrata Barua died of deadly disease at his capital's Segun Bagicha residence on Friday morning at the age of  84.

He left behind his wife, lone daughter, large number of colleagues, host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

The death of such a veteran journalist cast a pall of gloom in the journalist and Buddhist communities.

He cut his teeth in journalism in 1959 in the Dainik Sangbad and retired from the Daily Ittefaq as senior sub editor.

Former president of Chattogram Journalists Forum, Dhaka (CJFD),   Shilabrata Barua was a member of Bangladesh Chhatra Union and founding member of Tarun Sangha,  a socio- cultural club in Mohamuni, Pahartoli under  Raozan upazila of  Chattogram .
 
The mortal remains was taken to National Press Club this afternoon where journalist leaders and former colleagues had their last glimpse and paid rich tributes to him by placing wreaths.

The body was taken to Chattogram for cremation to be held tomorrow afternoon at his village home  Mohamuni Pahartali,   said his younger brother Shekhor Barua .

His lone daughter Nilanjana (Lupa) got married to Engineer Shuba , son of former Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)  D P Barua.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


43.1m children uprooted by climate disasters: UNICEF
2 ASIs attached over ex-ACC official's death in custody
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Asad Chy to be buried in Canada
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
Dengue: 9 die, 1,800 more hospitalised in 24hrs
Lightning kills 2 in M'singh
Litigation bars owner from hiking shop rent in Motijheel for 38yrs


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft