Lightning kills 2 in M'singh







The incident happened at Satterbari village in Longair Union under the Pagla Police Station of the upazila on Friday morning.



The deceased were identified as Sohel Mondal (42) and Rajib Mondal (32) of the village.

According to police and locals, the bank of Sohel's fish farm in Saterbari village was broken due to heavy rain last night.



Sohel and Rajib Mondal were working to repair the broken bank when, all of a sudden, there was a lightning strike, killing them on the spot. �UNB



MYMENSINGH, Oct 6: A man and his nephew died when lightning struck them while they were working at their fishery in Mymensingh's Gafargaon on Friday.The incident happened at Satterbari village in Longair Union under the Pagla Police Station of the upazila on Friday morning.The deceased were identified as Sohel Mondal (42) and Rajib Mondal (32) of the village.According to police and locals, the bank of Sohel's fish farm in Saterbari village was broken due to heavy rain last night.Sohel and Rajib Mondal were working to repair the broken bank when, all of a sudden, there was a lightning strike, killing them on the spot. �UNB