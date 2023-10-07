Litigation bars owner from hiking shop rent in Motijheel for 38yrs







The rent of the shop was Tk 500 per month in 1982. At the end of the three-year contract period, the owner wanted to increase the rent, but the tenant did not agree. The tenant went to court when notice was served on them to vacate the shops.



They filed a case under the House Rent Control Act in the Sub-Judge Court of Dhaka arguing that the business would be damaged if he vacated the shops.

In response to the complaint, the lower court ordered the shop owner not to evict them and directed the tenant to continue to pay the monthly agreed rent until the case is settled.



Later, the owner filed a counter-suit seeking eviction of the tenant. Since 1985, the legal battle between the tenant and the owner has been going on like this.



Case and counter cases were filed by the owner and tenant regarding four shops situated at 9/I Tikatuly intersection in Motijheel C/A of the capital and the trial proceedings of the cases were going on in the courts since 1985.



Due to the lawsuit, the rent of the shops has not increased in the last 38 years.



Taking advantage of the legal loophole, the tenant is occupying the shops by paying the meagre rent of Tk 500 to Tk 800 for a space between 255sq ft and 850sq ft shop through the court.



Although both the plaintiff and the defendant of the case have died, but the trail proceedings of the case is yet to be settled.



After the death of shop owner and tenant, their sons engaged themselves in the cases and moved courts on behalf of their parents.



Recently, in an order, the High Court directed the lower court concerned to complete the trial proceedings of the case within a year.



Ashfaq A Rahman, the son of shop owner who is currently managing the case, said his father filed the case in 1985. The trial proceeding of the case is yet to complete.



That's why the amount of shop rent, which would have been at least Tk 50,000 now, remains at Tk 500 to Tk 800 and paid through the court till date due to legal complexities.



Cases were pending before the court since 1985 regarding four shops. "Due to the legal complexities we are suffering financially and the government is also being deprived of income tax from us for the pending case," he noted.



"I am running the case on behalf of my father. I am old too. I want these cases to be resolved quickly. Otherwise, people will lose faith in the court," Ashfaq said.



According to the case documents, Abdur Rahman had rented several of his shops in Motijheel to businessman Shamsul Huda. After taking rent, Shamsul Huda carried out medicine business in the shops.



After three years of contract period, the owner wanted to increase the rent, but the tenant did not agree. The tenant went to court when notice was served on him to vacate the shop.



Shamsul Huda filed a case under the House Rent Control Act in the Sub-Judge Court of Dhaka arguing that the business would be damaged if they left the shop.



However, Shamsul Huda died on October 9 in 1987. But, a total of seven persons including Nurul Anwar, son of Shamsul Huda, became a party in the case.



At one stage, the court cancelled the case on January 30 in 1988. Later, in view of the petition filed by sons of Shamsul Huda, the court ordered to resume the proceedings of the case.



Meanwhile, the Abdur Rahman filed a civil revision petition with the High Court in 1998 challenging the lower court order that resumed the trial proceedings.



In response to the petition, a HC bench issued a rule in this regard. In the meantime, Abdur Rahman died while the rule was pending. Later, 4 people including his son Ashfaq were involved in the case.



A number of lawyers were also changed in the meantime to settle the case in the lower court and the High Court.



In 2018, Ashfaq engaged Supreme Court lawyer Adv M Masud Rana to move the case. After the hearing, the relevant bench of the High Court had on July 17 this year in an order directed the lower court concerned to complete the trial proceedings of the case within a year.



Adv Masud, counsel for shop owner, said that this case would now be settled in the judicial court.



"The judicial court can form the commission if it wants. If the commission calculates the rate of increase in rent in that area and recommends an year-wise increased rent, the shopkeeper can compensate his loss," he noted.



