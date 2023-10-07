

Rain resumes after brief respite



After a brief respite on Friday morning, the rains resumed in the afternoon under overcast skies.



"The rainfall is gradually diminishing and it will subside further from Saturday onwards," said meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.



The Met Office has issued a cautionary signal No. 3 for the Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports as squally winds are expected to sweep through coastal areas.



All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal are advised to exercise caution and stay close to the coast until further notice.



Over the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Mymensingh at 378 mm, followed by 351 mm in Netrakona and 311 mm in Dhaka's Nikli.



The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, along with many areas in Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong divisions, and parts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds.



Some regions may receive moderate to very heavy rainfall. �bdnews24.com



