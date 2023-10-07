Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rain resumes after brief respite

Seaports asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 3

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Rain resumes after brief respite

Rain resumes after brief respite

Bangladesh has been facing a spell of persistent rainfall, but the Met Office expects the intensity of the showers to decrease by the end of the week.

After a brief respite on Friday morning, the rains resumed in the afternoon under overcast skies.

"The rainfall is gradually diminishing and it will subside further from Saturday onwards," said meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.
Nevertheless, the seas remain rough due to heightened monsoon activity in the Bay of Bengal.

The Met Office has issued a cautionary signal No. 3 for the Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports as squally winds are expected to sweep through coastal areas.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal are advised to exercise caution and stay close to the coast until further notice.

Over the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Mymensingh at 378 mm, followed by 351 mm in Netrakona and 311 mm in Dhaka's Nikli.

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, along with many areas in Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong divisions, and parts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds.

Some regions may receive moderate to very heavy rainfall.    �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


43.1m children uprooted by climate disasters: UNICEF
2 ASIs attached over ex-ACC official's death in custody
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Asad Chy to be buried in Canada
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
Dengue: 9 die, 1,800 more hospitalised in 24hrs
Lightning kills 2 in M'singh
Litigation bars owner from hiking shop rent in Motijheel for 38yrs


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft