Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:25 AM
Home Back Page

Nagad to give BMWs to Tigers if they win World Cup

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Mobile financial service provider Nagad has announced to give BMW-brand cars to all the cricketers of the Bangladesh team if they win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023,Tanvir A Mishuk, Nagad founder and managing director, made the announcement and expressed the belief that winning the World Cup would be a significant achievement for Bangladesh cricket, according to a press release.

"To celebrate such a special achievement, we will gift a BMW to each player of the 15-member team," he said.

Nagad has been involved with cricket in Bangladesh and that prominent cricketers like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and currently Mehedi Hasan Miraz have been associated with the brand, it said.

Recently, Nagad released a joint video content featuring Shakib and Tamim, where they encourage the nation and express their desire to bring pride to Bangladesh in the world cup.     �UNB




