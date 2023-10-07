Nagad to give BMWs to Tigers if they win World Cup







"To celebrate such a special achievement, we will gift a BMW to each player of the 15-member team," he said.



Nagad has been involved with cricket in Bangladesh and that prominent cricketers like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and currently Mehedi Hasan Miraz have been associated with the brand, it said.

