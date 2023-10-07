Flood situation remains stable in Teesta basin







Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said the Teesta was flowing below the danger mark (DM) by 90 cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 42 cm below the DM at Kawnia point in Rangpur at 6 pm on Friday.



"Despite a possibility of medium to heavy rainfall in the northern region and upstream in India during the next 24 hours, the flood situation may remain steady," said Additional Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Md. Mahbubur Rahman.

Meanwhile, pressure of the rushing water from the damaged Chungthang Dam in North Sikkim of India following outburst of the Glacial Lhonak Lake has largely reduced further reducing the risk of a flood in the downstream Teesta basin.



"Water level of the Teesta may mark a little rise and fall amid a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the country's northern, northwestern and upstream regions in the next 24 hours," Rahman said.



Despite inundation of some low-lying areas and sporadic erosion of riverbank at fewer places alongside the Teesta river course in Nilphamari, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha and Kurigram districts, the situation might improve in the coming days.



Earlier, the Glacial Lhonak Lake outburst flood damaged the upstream Chungthang Dam in Sikkim of India on Wednesday causing an abnormal water flow in the Teesta and a sudden flood in the basin.



"We have kept all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) on the Teesta at Dalia point open to control the water flow for safety and security of barrage, flood control embankment and devices," Rahman added.



According to a special bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Teesta water level may rise again in the next 24 hours and remain around or below the DM in the basin. �BSS



