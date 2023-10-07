Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Flood situation remains stable in Teesta basin

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

RANGPUR, Oct 6: The flood situation remained stable on Friday further lessening risk of a flood alongside the river Teesta, despite a little rise in water level amid a forecast of medium to heavy rainfall in the Teesta basin.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said the Teesta was flowing below the danger mark (DM) by 90 cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 42 cm below the DM at Kawnia point in Rangpur at 6 pm on Friday.

 "Despite a possibility of medium to heavy rainfall in the northern region and upstream in India during the next 24 hours, the flood situation may remain steady," said Additional Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Md. Mahbubur Rahman.

Meanwhile, pressure of the rushing water from the damaged Chungthang Dam in North Sikkim of India following outburst of the Glacial Lhonak Lake has largely reduced further reducing the risk of a flood in the downstream Teesta basin.

 "Water level of the Teesta may mark a little rise and fall amid a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the country's northern, northwestern and upstream regions in the next 24 hours," Rahman said.

Despite inundation of some low-lying areas and sporadic erosion of riverbank at fewer places alongside the Teesta river course in Nilphamari, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha and Kurigram districts, the situation might improve in the coming days.

Earlier, the Glacial Lhonak Lake outburst flood damaged the upstream Chungthang Dam in Sikkim of India on Wednesday causing an abnormal water flow in the Teesta and a sudden flood in the basin.

 "We have kept all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) on the Teesta at Dalia point open to control the water flow for safety and security of barrage, flood control embankment and devices," Rahman added.

 According to a special bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Teesta water level may rise again in the next 24 hours and remain around or below the DM in the basin.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nagad to give BMWs to Tigers if they win World Cup
Flood situation remains stable in Teesta basin
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
BGB seizes 2.55 lakh Yaba pills in Teknaf
BNP’s movement threat turns into mockery: Quader
AL’s pledge of fair, free election deceptive, says Fakhrul
BD steps into new era with opening of HSIA 3rd terminal: Prez
Frozen buffalo meat sold online can be hazardous


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft