Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BGB seizes 2.55 lakh Yaba pills in Teknaf

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent


COX'S BAZAR, Oct 6:  Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 2.55 lakh Yaba tablets along the Myanmar border in Teknaf upazila here on Thursday night.

The border force, however, was unable to detain anyone in this connection.
A press release signed by Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Commanding Officer of the BGB-2 in Teknaf, informed this on Friday.

It said after being tipped off that a big consignment of Yaba pills would be smuggled into Bangladesh from the neighbouring country, several teams of the BGB took position in Acharbunia area along the Myanmar border at around 10:00pm.

The BGB team saw two men carrying plastic bags, crossing the zero line of the border, coming towards a salt field in Acharbunia Beribandh area. The patrol team challenged the duo as their movements were found suspicious.

Sensing the presence of the Border Guard, the two fled the scene, leaving the bags behind. Later, BGB men found a total of 2.55 lakh Yaba tablets from the abandoned bags, said the release.

The BGB members conducted drives until 11:30pm in the area but could not detain anyone in this connection, the release added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nagad to give BMWs to Tigers if they win World Cup
Flood situation remains stable in Teesta basin
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
BGB seizes 2.55 lakh Yaba pills in Teknaf
BNP’s movement threat turns into mockery: Quader
AL’s pledge of fair, free election deceptive, says Fakhrul
BD steps into new era with opening of HSIA 3rd terminal: Prez
Frozen buffalo meat sold online can be hazardous


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft