BGB seizes 2.55 lakh Yaba pills in Teknaf

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 6: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 2.55 lakh Yaba tablets along the Myanmar border in Teknaf upazila here on Thursday night.The border force, however, was unable to detain anyone in this connection.A press release signed by Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Commanding Officer of the BGB-2 in Teknaf, informed this on Friday.It said after being tipped off that a big consignment of Yaba pills would be smuggled into Bangladesh from the neighbouring country, several teams of the BGB took position in Acharbunia area along the Myanmar border at around 10:00pm.The BGB team saw two men carrying plastic bags, crossing the zero line of the border, coming towards a salt field in Acharbunia Beribandh area. The patrol team challenged the duo as their movements were found suspicious.Sensing the presence of the Border Guard, the two fled the scene, leaving the bags behind. Later, BGB men found a total of 2.55 lakh Yaba tablets from the abandoned bags, said the release.The BGB members conducted drives until 11:30pm in the area but could not detain anyone in this connection, the release added.