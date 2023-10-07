AL’s pledge of fair, free election deceptive, says Fakhrul





Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has asserted that not only the citizens of the nation but also the entire western world recognises that the Awami League's pledges of fair and free election are to deceive people. Consequently, there is a growing opposition to the Awami League's alleged electoral misconduct.



Dismissing the prime minister's comments in her Ganobhaban press conference on the next election, Fakhrul has said Awami League will not be allowed to form the government again through 'a walkover'.





Speaking at a rally on Friday arranged by a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Nurul Haque Nur at Fakirapool Culvert Road Crossing, Fakhrul said the government is trying to deceive people and fool them by uttering falsehoods.



"They (AL) are trying to form the government further in an empty field -what we call a walkover," he observed.



The BNP leader, however, said the government is facing obstacles this time from the democratic countries of the Western world in implementing its 'evil' plans.



"They (Western countries) are saying elections with a walkover will not go on. This time there should be a fair and free participation election," he said. Fakhrul said their party's stance is clear- that no credible election can be held under Hasina and her government.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she should not be lectured about the arrangement of free and fair elections as it has been her party, Bangladesh Awami League, which established the voting rights of the people in the country.



Speaking at a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban, Hasina wondered why so many questions arise now regarding the election: "Has it become a matter of headache for all that a country has progressed so rapidly? I am also doubtful if it is an attempt that how it (this progress) can be destroyed now?"



Fakhrul said around 45 lakh leaders and activists of BNP have been implicated in 'false' cases during the AL reign. "They've now created a special cell to dispose of these cases very quickly and punish the opposition leaders�this is a sign of their fair election."



He said their party has launched a simultaneous movement with other opposition parties to realise their one-point demand that includes the resignation of the government and holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has asserted that not only the citizens of the nation but also the entire western world recognises that the Awami League's pledges of fair and free election are to deceive people. Consequently, there is a growing opposition to the Awami League's alleged electoral misconduct.Dismissing the prime minister's comments in her Ganobhaban press conference on the next election, Fakhrul has said Awami League will not be allowed to form the government again through 'a walkover'."They (govt) started saying loudly again that 'we will conduct a free, fair, and impartial election as per the constitution.' The Awami League president said the same thing in her press conference at Ganobhaban," he said.Speaking at a rally on Friday arranged by a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Nurul Haque Nur at Fakirapool Culvert Road Crossing, Fakhrul said the government is trying to deceive people and fool them by uttering falsehoods."They (AL) are trying to form the government further in an empty field -what we call a walkover," he observed.The BNP leader, however, said the government is facing obstacles this time from the democratic countries of the Western world in implementing its 'evil' plans."They (Western countries) are saying elections with a walkover will not go on. This time there should be a fair and free participation election," he said. Fakhrul said their party's stance is clear- that no credible election can be held under Hasina and her government.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she should not be lectured about the arrangement of free and fair elections as it has been her party, Bangladesh Awami League, which established the voting rights of the people in the country.Speaking at a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban, Hasina wondered why so many questions arise now regarding the election: "Has it become a matter of headache for all that a country has progressed so rapidly? I am also doubtful if it is an attempt that how it (this progress) can be destroyed now?"Fakhrul said around 45 lakh leaders and activists of BNP have been implicated in 'false' cases during the AL reign. "They've now created a special cell to dispose of these cases very quickly and punish the opposition leaders�this is a sign of their fair election."He said their party has launched a simultaneous movement with other opposition parties to realise their one-point demand that includes the resignation of the government and holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.