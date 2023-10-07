BD steps into new era with opening of HSIA 3rd terminal: Prez







President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday said Bangladesh entered a new era with the construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) as the terminal will put a positive impact on the socio-economic development of the country."I am very happy to know that the soft opening of the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport expansion project is happening," he said.The head of the state expressed optimism over it issuing a message on the occasion of tomorrow's soft opening of the much-awaited third terminal of HSIA, an official release said.He expressed hope that the third terminal will bring positive change to the country's communication, economic, trade and commerce sectors apart from connecting Bangladesh with new air destinations.Along with the construction of new terminal and construction of new import-export cargo complex under Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport expansion project will increase business communication by air, Shahabuddin added.He hoped that all concerned will work diligently for the development of the air transport sector alongside modernization of the sector.The construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and the development and modernization of other services under various development projects will significantly increase the convenience, discipline and safety of air travel, he said. �BSS