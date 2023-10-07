Video
JCI Dhaka Independent shines in JCI BD indoor games championship ’23

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Observer Desk

JCI (Junior Chamber International) Dhaka Independent, a local chapter of JCI Bangladesh, achieved success in the JCI Bangladesh Indoor Games Championship 2023.

They secured a champion's trophy in Table Tennis and a runner-up position in Carrom, showcasing their sporting prowess.

This championship was jointly organized by JCI Dhaka Independent and eleven other local JCI organizations in Bangladesh, featuring Table Tennis and Carrom tournaments.

In the Table Tennis tournament, two members from JCI Dhaka Independent participated, While Mukul Alam, local president of JCI Dhaka Independent, was the quarter finalist, with Thamiduzzaman Niloy emerging as the Table Tennis Champion by defeating his opponent Ayman Nasim in the final match with a clean 4-0 set.

The Carrom tournament involved 24 two-member teams, including two teams from JCI Dhaka Independent. Ashik Khan and Ismael Mia reached the finals but were runners-up, losing to JCI Dhaka Central.

Another team from JCI Dhaka Independent, consisting of Rayhan Rakib and Tanvir Ahmed Chowdhury, reached the semi-finals.

The annual Indoor Games Championship, organized by local JCI organizations in Bangladesh, fosters networking and teamwork among participants.




