BASIS hosts NASA Space Apps Challenge 2023 for 9th consecutive year







This international event, implemented by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), aims to bring together talented individuals from various fields to find innovative solutions to global problems.



The competition has been held in nine cities across Bangladesh, engaging over 2,000 contestants.

Of the top 210 projects, 50 will participate in person, while the remaining 160 projects will compete online. The event is hosted at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) from October 6-7.



The opening ceremony featured Md Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division (ICT), as the chief guest, along with Russell T. Ahmed, President of BASIS, Tanvir Hossain Khan, Convener of NASA Space Apps Challenge 2023, and other dignitaries.



The ICT Secretary emphasized the importance of nurturing scientists for the country's development and SMART Bangladesh goals, encouraging youth to pursue careers in science and technology.



BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed expressed pride in the competition's legacy and the potential it holds for inspiring future scientists.



