Young painter shot dead in Khulna







The deceased was identified as Emon Sheikh, son of Sanwar Hossain.



He was a painter by profession and used to live in a rented house in Gobarchaka Nabinagar area of the city.

Eyewitnesses said that Emon was standing in front of Mohammad Khaarea of Talukdar Lane around 7pm. Suddenly, a group of unidentified miscreants in 5/6 motorbikes opened fire on Emon, leaving him seriously injured.



Locals rescued him and admitted him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 8pm.



Confirming the matter, Sonadanga Police Station OC Momtazul Haque said, efforts are on to arrest the suspected murderers. �UNB



KHULNA, Oct 5: A young man was gunned down by miscreants in Khulna's Sonadanga upazila on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Emon Sheikh, son of Sanwar Hossain.He was a painter by profession and used to live in a rented house in Gobarchaka Nabinagar area of the city.Eyewitnesses said that Emon was standing in front of Mohammad Khaarea of Talukdar Lane around 7pm. Suddenly, a group of unidentified miscreants in 5/6 motorbikes opened fire on Emon, leaving him seriously injured.Locals rescued him and admitted him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 8pm.Confirming the matter, Sonadanga Police Station OC Momtazul Haque said, efforts are on to arrest the suspected murderers. �UNB