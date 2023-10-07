Video
Entering the nuclear age

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Bangladesh is in inexorable progress of development step by step. As promised by the government, Padma Bridge was inaugurated and other mega projects including Karnaphuli tunnel are working at full swing.  

 Another mega project, the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, located on the banks of a river 175 km west of the capital Dhaka, began in 2017.  There were various obstacles and global political unrest. As a result, the work was going at a slow pace, but finally, Bangladesh entered the atomic age by putting an end to all speculations. Bangladesh officially accepted the shipment of nuclear fuel-- 'fresh nuclear fuel' or uranium for the Rooppur power plant on September 5. Bangladesh is the 33rd country to use nuclear energy.

According to the report of the news agency AFP, Moscow has loaned 90 percent of the cost of this project of $12.65 billion to solve the problem of chronic electricity shortage in Bangladesh. If everything goes well, electricity can be produced from the first unit in 2024 and the second unit in 2026.  

Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan
Student, Department of Management
Feni Government College




