Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:24 AM
Editorial

BB raises lending rates to tackle soaring inflation

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Amid growing concerns and criticism over delays in tightening money supply, Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken a significant step to combat rising inflation by raising the lending rate. In a bold move, the central bank increased the lending rate by 75 basis points, bringing it to 7.25 percent. This rate hike, the sharpest in at least a decade, marks the seventh increase in lending rates in the past 18 months.

However, the decision to raise the lending rate was made by BB's monetary policy committee in response to persistently high consumer prices. In September, average inflation reached 9.63 percent, significantly exceeding the central bank's target of 6 percent for the current fiscal year. The move aims to address inflationary pressures and exert greater control over money supply, liquidity, and inflation levels.

The policy rate, also known as the repo rate, plays a pivotal role in the central bank's monetary policy toolkit. It regulates money supply and influences the interest rates for loans and deposits offered by commercial banks. As the central bank increases the repo rate, commercial banks, in turn, raise interest rates on loans and deposits. The last rate hike by BB occurred in June when it increased the rate by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent.

While BB's efforts to raise rates are commendable, it is worth noting that the central bank has lagged behind international counterparts in implementing such measures. For example, the Federal Reserve in the United States and the European Central Bank have been steadily raising policy rates to combat record inflation over the past year. The US, in particular, has increased interest rates 11 times since 2020 to stabilize prices and make borrowing more expensive.

Bangladesh's inflationary pressures initially emerged due to a sharp increase in commodity prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Since then, the central bank has implemented several rate hikes. However, these measures did not yield the desired results as funds remained relatively cheap due to the 9 percent interest rate ceiling in place since April 2020.

The recent removal of the lending rate cap by BB in June, as part of an interest rate regime change to comply with International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions tied to a $4.5 billion loan, aimed to address these challenges. Nevertheless, rising inflation has led to a cost-of-living crisis, prompting further monetary policy adjustments.

Under BB's new formula, banks can impose a 3 percent margin on the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, known as SMART. In September, SMART stood at 7.20 percent, and the same rate will apply in October, up from 7.14 percent in August.

Lastly, Bangladesh Bank's decision to raise lending rates has demonstrated its commitment to tackling inflationary pressures and ensuring economic stability. While challenges persist, including the need to strike a balance between inflation control and economic growth, BB's actions signal its determination to navigate these complexities and safeguard the country's financial system.



