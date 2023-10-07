

Extreme weather events displace millions of children



At the current rate of climate change, more than 100 million children and young people could be displaced by weather disasters alone over the next 30 years, the report released by UNICEF on Friday said.



"The reality is that far more children are going to be impacted in (the) future, as the impacts of climate change continue to intensify," Laura Healy, a migration specialist at UNICEF and one of the report's authors, said.

Numbers on internal displacements caused by climate disasters do not generally account for the age of the victims.



But the UN children's agency worked with the non-governmental Internal Displacement Monitoring Center to sift through the data and highlight the hidden tally on children.



Majority displaced due to floods and storms: From 2016 to 2021, four types of climate disasters: floods, storms, droughts and wildfires led to the displacement of 43.1 million children in 44 countries, the report said.



The frequency of these disasters have increased due to global warming.



Among the displacements, 95 per cent (40.9 million) were caused by floods and storms.



While over 1.3 million children were displaced within their countries because of droughts, nearly 810,000 children were displaced because of forest fires, mainly in Canada, Israel and the United States, the report showed.



"It is terrifying for any child when a ferocious wildfire, storm or flood barrels into their community," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "For those who are forced to flee, the fear and impact can be especially devastating, with worry of whether they will return home, resume school, or be forced to move again. Moving may have saved their lives, but it's also very disruptive. As the impacts of climate change escalate, so too will climate-driven movement. We have the tools and knowledge to respond to this escalating challenge for children, but we are acting far too slowly. We need to strengthen efforts to prepare communities, protect children at risk of displacement, and support those already uprooted."



Floods and storms accounted for 40.9 million - or 95 per cent - of recorded child displacements between 2016 and 2021, due in part to better reporting and more pre-emptive evacuations. Meanwhile, droughts triggered more than 1.3 million internal displacements of children - with Somalia again among the most affected, while wildfires triggered 810,000 child displacements, with more than a third occurring in 2020 alone. Canada, Israel and the United States recorded the most.



Decisions to move can be forced and abrupt in the face of disaster, or as the result of pre-emptive evacuation, where lives may be saved but many children still face the dangers and challenges that come with being uprooted from their homes, often for extended periods.



Children are especially at risk of displacement in countries already grappling with overlapping crises, such as conflict and poverty, where local capacities to cope with any additional displacements of children are strained.



Using a disaster displacement risk model developed by Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, the report projects riverine floods have the potential to displace almost 96 million children over the next 30 years, based on current climate data, while cyclonic winds and storm surges have the potential to displace 10.3 million and 7.2 million children respectively, over the same period. With more frequent and more severe weather events as consequence of changing climate, the actual numbers will almost certainly be higher.



UNICEF works with governments in countries most at risk to better prepare for and minimise the risk of displacement, develop and implement child-responsive disaster risk reduction climate change adaptation strategies, and design resilient and portable services to protect and reach children before, during and after disaster strikes, catering solutions to address context-specific vulnerabilities.



China and the Philippines were among the nations where the most children were internally displaced, the report said.



But, relative to the size of the child population, children living in small island countries, like Dominica and Vanuatu, were most affected by storms, while children in Somalia and South Sudan were most affected by floods, it added.



"It is terrifying for any child when a ferocious wildfire, storm or flood barrels into their community," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.



"For those who are forced to flee, the fear and impact can be especially devastating, with worry of whether they will return home, resume school, or be forced to move again. Moving may have saved their lives, but it's also very disruptive," she said.



Russell raised concern about acting "too slowly" in tackling the spiraling challenge for children.



"As the impacts of climate change escalate, so too will climate-driven movement. We have the tools and knowledge to respond to this escalating challenge for children, but we are acting far too slowly. We need to strengthen efforts to prepare communities, protect children at risk of displacement, and support those already uprooted," she pointed out.



