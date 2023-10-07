

When letter of law meets the spirits



Suddenly, a policeman appears out of nowhere and approaches you to hand over a fine receipt for violating a traffic law order, which you committed while not maintaining the parking strips while parking your car. With an absolute state of shock, you tried to explain to the policeman that you intended no harm as the entire parking lot was empty and a slight misplacement of one car would not affect the overall efficiency of the parking space. Regardless of the explanation, you still had to accept the fine for the violation and move on.



Here comes the phenomenon between the letter of the law and the spirit of the law. The letter of the law can be defined as any or all thevalidwritten legal formal texts and provisions mentioned in statutes, rules, constitutional provisions, ordinances, delegated legislation and other similar valid legal texts of a particular jurisdiction.

The spirit of the law can be defined as the purpose, intention, policy consideration,goals and basis for a letter of law to come into existence. It is an interpretive aspect of the letter of the law, providing answers to the questions regarding why a particular law was enacted and what purpose it ought to serve the legal system and the subjects of law.



Which explanation would seem more preferred and acceptable to the subjects of law?



The reason why this question matters is that although law generally means to control the behaviours of human conduct, at the same time, it also is, as Lon L Fuller explained, a purposive enterprise of subjecting human conduct to the guidance of rules and forming a corporative project. The corporative project here means that there must be a certain level of acceptance from the people towards the legislation provided by the legislators. Otherwise, the legal system will lack cooperation between the two and inevitably hamper recognition and validity.



According to the Formalist legal theoretical school of thought, adjudicating a matter of law should be independent of any reasoning or consideration consisting of any search for purpose, intention, or policy goals behind the letter of the law. These theorists believe that the text of the law itself alone is enough and should be given priority and that enforcing it solely based on its text is the utmost holding of justice.They avoid the open texture of the legal rules, which can bring in significant interpretations consisting of policy consideration, purpose, and intent behind the legal texts.



So, in line with the scene mentioned above, a formalist adjudicator might conclude that fining for the wrongful act of parking violating a traffic order is valid, as the party did not abide by the traffic rules for the parking lot and clearly violated the letter of the law regardless of the circumstances.



On the other hand, Natural law theorists mightargue that relying entirely on the legal text when dealing with a matter of law is somewhat unfair and a barrier to justice. These theorists believe that reasoning or viewing a topic of law must confer with the search for purpose, intention, or moral policy goals behind the letter of the law. This would then allow space for the spirit behind the concerned legal text and eventually bring justice to its true nature. They believe that relying only on the letter of the law will not suffice for a matter to be dealt with justice, as there is an open texture surrounding legal rules and laws being formed with moral purpose or intent behind them. These considerations are their intended purpose, and not considering them would be a wrongful application of the legal text.



A natural law theoristmight conclude that parking a car in an empty parking lot should not necessarily be punished by a fine as it does not harm the order of the parking lot due to the absence of other vehicles. Due to this reason, it did not violate the spirit behind the traffic law, which is to keep numerous vehicles organised and in order.



In conclusion, the debate between the letter of the law and the spirit of the law has many relevant theories and angles that are important and relevant for adjudication. Each approach has its justification for its standings regarding what should be prioritised more: the letter of the text or the spirit behind it. However, as mentioned above, sometimes, for effective cooperationbetween the people and the legislators, the violation of the spirit of the law can be deemed more unfair.

The writer is a student and serves as a Research Assistant at the Department of Law, North South University



