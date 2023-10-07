

Impacts of 4IR on Bangladesh



The Fourth Industrial Revolution involves worldwide with a view to soaring income levels with improving the quality of life. In the cases of productivity, supplying system will be gained efficiency for long-term using technological innovation in future. Logistics and global supply chains will be more activated and overall trade costs will be reduced due to dropping transportation and communication costs which will be conducive for driving economic growth.



The First Industrial Revolution was occurred in the 18th and 19th centuries that involved a change from mostly agrarian societies to greater industrialization as a consequence of the steam, water powered mechanization and other technological developments. The Second Industrial Revolution gave us the application of science to mass production and manufacturing with the help of electricity and the Third Industrial Revolution introduced us into electronic & IT systems, and automation since the middle of the 20th century through which digitalization is expedited in almost cases across the world.

Ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution is being conducted on Cyber physical technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), based on Internet of Things (IoT), genome editing, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality, robotics and 3-D printing which are playing roles for rapidly change the way human's life and behavior. It is characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines among the physical, digital, and biological spheres.



The speed, breadth and depth of this revolution is compelling us to rethink about the development of countries, organizational functions, relations with each other and human beings. The revolution and its technologies can findings the ways and means of human abilities with positive impacts related to their families, organizations, and communities.



This revolution is thoroughly current and influx of developed thoughts. The Fourth Industrial Revolution makes pioneer a series of social, political, cultural, and economic upheavals that will unfold over the 21st century driven largely by the convergence of digital, biological, and physical innovations. This revolution propels working on digital technologies of the Third Industrial Revolution.



The revolution transforms individual's lifestyle with operating trends of institutions and industries followed by occurrence of the previous revolutions. The fourth revolution provides thoughts about the emergence of the new world in 50 to 100 years from now with investment, deployment using technological power. It is a positive aspect that the Fourth Industrial Revolution involves in a systemic change on many sectors and human life.



At the continuation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution could make the opportunity and even responsibility to give its structure and purpose towards self-realization as well as our abilities to positive impact in all respects.



The thoughts on the Fourth Industrial Revolution have not been formulated on prediction or conjecture; rather, it is a vision for the core challenge and great responsibility of the next 50 years in which sustainable foundation for social and economic development, building around shared values of the common good, human dignity and intergenerational stewardship are ensured. All activities are conducting based on the existence of technologies fostered by more empowering, collaborative, and sustainable foundation.



In brief, however, the impacts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on government, business, common people, and social life could be highlighted: -



Any government could control over populations on the basis of pervasive surveillance systems and the ability to control digital infrastructure using new technological powers. The new innovative technologies make possible easier of the central role of government along with the redistribution and decentralization of power in the case of conducting domain smoothly. At the same time, advances in technology create the potential to reduce the scale or impact of violence, through the development of new modes of protection.



In the case of business, the Fourth Industrial Revolution makes impacts on business on the aspects of customer expectations, product enhancement, collaborative innovation, and organizational forms. In these connections, physical products, and services, could be enhanced with digital capabilities that increase their value.



In the case of common people, the Fourth Industrial Revolution changes of the common people not only for their responsible but also their identities. It modifies the whole human beings on their sense of privacy, notions of ownership, consumption patterns, working and leisure times, development of careers, nurture relationships etc.



In the case of social life, the fourth Industrial Revolution involves in new technological interference in our economic, social, cultural, and human environments with a view to reshaping comprehensively and globally. We have to provide our people in working with empowering them. But the Fourth Industrial Revolution comes in its most pessimistic, dehumanized form and may indeed have the potential to "robotize" humanity and thus to deprive us of our heart and soul.



Economists Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee have opined that this revolution could make workless for labour as automation creates substitutes of workers by machines across entire the economy. On the other hand, it is also possible that the displacement of workers by technology will bring ultimately positive result bestowing safe economy. It takes part to lift humanity into a new collective and moral consciousness based on a shared sense of destiny amid creativity, empathy, stewardship.



Finally, we can say that every change could make positive and negative impacts in the society. So, all previous industrial revolutions created such on different stakeholders. Ongoing the newly introduced Fourth Industrial Revolution is making opportunity to avail the both inclusive and human-centered amenities which relates to unite global communities with a view to building sustainable development on the aspects of adapting, modernizing governance models, and reducing material and social inequalities.



The writer is retired professor & principal, Government Haraganga College, Munshiganj



