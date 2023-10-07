30 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts







DINAJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested seven people along with 42 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested are: Md Quamrul Hasan, 27, of Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria; Md Al Amin, 32, and Nayeem Hossain, 25, of Debidwar Upazila, Md Ramjan Ali, 27, of Muradnagar Upazila, Md Saiful Islam, 26, and Md Enamul Haque, 24, of Brahmanpara Upazila in Cumilla District; Md Maruf Hossain Putul, 30, of Birganj Upazila in Dinajpur District.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abdullah Al Masum said on information that a huge consignment of drugs was coming to the district from Cumilla, a team of the DB Police conducted a drive in Gopalganj Bazar in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila at night, and arrested the seven along with the hemp worth about Tk 8 lakh. Police also seized a truck and a private car used in carrying drugs during the drive.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dinajpur Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday, the ASP added.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 48 bottles of liquor from Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested persons are: Chandra Mandal, 20, and Ratul Sutradar, 19, residents of Kacharipara Colony under Nalitabari Municipality.



Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the colony at night, and arrested the duo along with five bottles of liquor. Later on, following their instruction, police recovered 43 more bottles of liquor.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Wednesday morning following a court order.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari PS Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in an anti-drug drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 1,510 yaba tablets from Goalanda Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The arrested man is Md Milon, 35, hails from Ishan Gopalpur area under Sadar Upazila in Faridpur District. He used live in a rented house in Juran Mollarpara area under Goalanda Municipality.



Deputy Director of DNC in Rajbari Tanvir Hossain Khan confirmed the matter on Wednesday afternoon.



He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in his rented house in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against him in this regard, the DNC official added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, arrested six drug dealers including a woman along with the drugs from Dhamoirhat border area in the upazila of the district recently.



The arrested are: Polash Ali, 27, Abdul Aziz, 27, Shree Naba Barman, 25, Abu Hossain, 30, Mst Anjuara Begum, 45, and Mukter Hossain, 35. All of them are residents of the upazila.



14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin, PSC, said a team of the Bontabor BOP led by its Commander Md Mokhlesur Rahman conducted a drive in Mahisantash area, and arrested Polash and Abdul Aziz along with 50 bottles of phensedyl.

Another team from Pagla Dewan BOP conducted a drive in Jagadishpur Village, and arrested Shree Naba Barman and Abu Hossain along with 10 pieces of Tapentadol tablets.



Mst Anjuara Begum was also arrested from the same area along with nine pieces of Tapentadol tablets.

Meanwhile, Mukter Hossain was arrested with 20 pieces of Tapentadol tablets from Nidhi area.



After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the BGB official added.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Members Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and DB Police, in separate drives, arrested two persons along with 130 bottles of phensedyl from Daulatpur Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are: Md Rajab Ali, 35, of Char Sadipur Village, and Md Rabiul Islam, 50, of Muslim Nagar Village in the upazila.

It was known that a team of RAB-12 CPC-1 conducted a drive in Char Sadipur area, and arrested Rajab Ali along with 40 bottles of phensedyl.



Meanwhile, DB Police, in a drive, arrested Rabiul Islam along with 90 bottles of phensedyl from Kalyanpur Battala area.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Daulatpur PS in these connections.



JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 800 Tapentadol tablets from Khetlal Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Ferdous Ahmed, 23, a resident of Atahar Village in the upazila.



Joypurhat DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Sagor Sarkar said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in front of Sheikh Aluminum Store at Ithakhola Bazaar in Khetlal Municipality and arrested the youth along with the drugs.



A case was filed with Khetlal PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the DB Police SI added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 205 grams of heroin from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Mst Lusiara Begum, 45, a resident of Sarjon Mohipur Village under the upazila.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted raided Sarjon Mohipur Village and arrested the woman along with the drugs.



Later on, the elite force handed her over to Chapainawabganj Sadar PS with a case under the Narcotics Control Act.



BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 100 kilograms of hemp from the Teesta River in Kosba Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested are Lal Chandra Das, 56, a resident of Akhaura Upazila, Siraj Mia, 55, Md Tushar, 18, Md Shahid, 50, residents of Bijoynagar Upazila in the district.



Kosba PS OC Md Mohiuddin said acting on a tip-off, police came to know that a huge consignment of hemp would be smuggled through the Teesta River.



Being informed, a team of police took position in Moydaganj Bazar ghat area and challenged a boat. While searching the boat, they recovered a total of 100 kilograms of hemp and arrested four persons in the connection, he said.

A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 400 bottles of phensedyl from Jaldhaka Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested are Saminur Islam, a resident of Chotokhata Village, and Mahabubur Rahman, of Gayabari Village under Dimla Upazila.



Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chandihati Temple area under Balagram Union of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS in this regard, the police officials added.



CUMILLA: Police have detained a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Sadar Upazila in the district along with drugs.



Detained Mehedi Hasan, 26, is the joint convener of Cumilla City Ward No. 22 Unit of BCL. Mehedi is accused in seven more cases.



Sadar South PS OC Md Alamgir Bhuiyan said a team of police on information, conducted a drive in south Sreeballavpur area of the upazila and detained Mehedi with 6,200 yaba tablets, two kg of hemp and some cash taka.

Legal action would be taken against him in this regard, the OC added.



BARISHAL: Two people were arrested along with drugs in the district recently.

Police arrested a drug dealer along with 2 kg of hemp from Babuganj Upazila.

The arrested is Md Khalil Hawlader, 56, son of Mafiz Hawlader of Seota Village under Ranapasha Union in Nalchhity Upazila of Jhalakati.



He was arrested along with the hemp from Rampatti Bazar under Rahmatpur Union in the upazila.

On the other hand, members of DNC arrested a woman along with 2,003 yaba tablets from a bus from the city.

The arrested woman is Salma, 41, wife of Kashem Mia of Char Chapli area under Dhualashar Union in Mahipur PS of Patuakhali District.



She was arrested along with the hemp from a Kuakata-bound bus of 'Jamuna Line Paribahan' on the Barishal-Patuakhali highway.

Barishal Divisional DNC Assistant Director Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with Kotwali Model PS in this regard.



THAKURGAON: Police arrested a man along with 3,755 yaba tablets from Baliadangi Upazila in the district recently.

Arrested Ilias Ali alias Nirob, 30, son of Abdul Khaleq, is a resident of Durgapur Kashidanga Village under Bhanore Union in the upazila.



Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Anam said he was arrested along with the yaba tablets from his house.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Baliadangi PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added. 