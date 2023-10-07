

Nomination seekers of Patuakhali-4 seat start election campaign



Despite a wait and see about caretaker government issue, BNP leaders and activists are also making different activities to strengthen its partisan position.



This JS Seat-114 is one of the important seats in the country. Different mega projects of sustainable economic development were undertaken in the area in the last 15 years. More than one mega projects are running now.

Kuakata Tourism Centre, Payra Sea Port, Payra Hydropower Plant, Submarine Landing Station, Sher-e-Bangla Navy-Ghat, four and six lane roads, Sheikh Kamal Bridge, Sheikh Jamal Bridge, Sheikh Rasel Bridge, Sayed Nazrul Islam Bridge, Tiakhali Bridge, and Chakamoiya China Friendship have added new dimension to the country's economic development including tourism and industry and communication.



After step down of Ershad government, except the 6th JS election on February 15 in 1996, AL candidates were successful in all the JS elections, from 5th JS in 1991 to 11th JS in 2018. AL candidates were elected. That is why number of AL nomination seekers remains higher every election time.



In 11th JS election in 2018, AL candidate Principal Md Mahibbur Rahman got record number of votes. This time he is expecting to get nomination of AL. He hopes, if he gets the nomination, he will be elected again.



To get the nomination, he is working along with party leaders and activists. They are going door to door and carrying out the government publicities of different development activities.



Former state minister for water resources Md Mahbubur Rahman Talukdar and Kalapara Upazila AL President is continuing his grassroots level contacts for getting AL nomination. He was elected parliament member (MP) for three times from that JS seat in 8th, 9th and 10th JS elections.



At the same time, his brother Brigadier General (Rtd) Md Habibur Rahman Milon is also working to get the nomination.

Abdullah Al-Islam Liton, son of late Anwar-ul-Islam who was elected MP for two times, Advocate Shamim Al Saiful Sohag, organizing secretary (OS) of Central Juba League (JL), Nihar Ranjan Sarkar Milton, leader of AL Central Sub-committee, Mursalin Ahmmed, leader of Dhaka City South JL, Principal Sayed Nasir Uddin, vice-president of District AL, Bir Muktijoddha Motaleb Talukdar, general secretary (GS) of Kalapara Upazila AL, Engineer Md Nasir Uddin, joint GS of Bangabandhu Engineer Council, and Barrister Junayed Hasib, OS of District AL will also seek AL nomination.



Only two names from BNP are heard. According to field sources, despite a long gap from power, the party is still well-organised. If the party takes part in the election and there is no rival candidate, there is a very possibility of winning the seat.



ABM Mosharraf Hossain, former president of Upazila BNP and training affairs secretary of the Central Executive Committee, said, the election means verdict of people; it gets established through voting; but voting rights were snatched away under the current government; BNP thinks it is not possible to hold free and neutral election under this government. "So we will not go to contest in the coming election under this government," he added.



Alhajj Md Maniruzzaman Monir, former vice-president of District BNP and son of late former MP and Freedom Fighter Alhajj Md Moazzem Hossain who was also a freedom fighter, said, "Ahead of the election, I have properly organised and united grassroots leaders and activists."



"I will work for the person who will be nominated," he added.



Jatiya Party (Ershad) is maintaining a go slow. But Islami Andolon Bangladesh is gradually becoming active. Defeating AL candidates, Islami Andolon Bangladesh candidates won in three unions in Kalapara Upazila.



Mufti Habibur Rahman is preparing to contest. But the party sources said, they are yet to select any candidate.



Veteran journalist Biswas Shihab Parvez Mithu of JSD (Inu) will seek nomination from 14-party alliance.



